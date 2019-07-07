Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 7, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 82° Winds From the East

11 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 64° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:33pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:25a High

Sun 12:39p Low

Sun 6:39p High

Mon 12:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:49a High

Sun 12:13p Low

Sun 6:03p High

Mon 12:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:01a High

Sun 12:27p Low

Sun 6:15p High

Mon 12:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:53a High

Sun 12:09p Low

Sun 6:07p High

Mon 12:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:30a High

Sun 4:19p Low

Sun 10:44p High

Mon 4:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:32a High

Sun 12:28p Low

Sun 6:39p High

Mon 12:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:04a High

Sun 3:26p Low

Sun 10:18p High

Mon 3:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:57a High

Sun 1:11p Low

Sun 7:04p High

Mon 1:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:00a High

Sun 12:10p Low

Sun 6:09p High

Mon 12:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:27a High

Sun 12:43p Low

Sun 6:36p High

Mon 12:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:05a High

Sun 12:14p Low

Sun 6:14p High

Mon 12:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 7:00a High

Sun 1:14p Low

Sun 7:12p High

Mon 1:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight, then becoming N late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).