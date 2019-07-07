Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 7, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 82°
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Seaside Heights Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:25a
|High
Sun 12:39p
|Low
Sun 6:39p
|High
Mon 12:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:49a
|High
Sun 12:13p
|Low
Sun 6:03p
|High
Mon 12:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:01a
|High
Sun 12:27p
|Low
Sun 6:15p
|High
Mon 12:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:53a
|High
Sun 12:09p
|Low
Sun 6:07p
|High
Mon 12:20a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:30a
|High
Sun 4:19p
|Low
Sun 10:44p
|High
Mon 4:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:32a
|High
Sun 12:28p
|Low
Sun 6:39p
|High
Mon 12:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:04a
|High
Sun 3:26p
|Low
Sun 10:18p
|High
Mon 3:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:57a
|High
Sun 1:11p
|Low
Sun 7:04p
|High
Mon 1:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:00a
|High
Sun 12:10p
|Low
Sun 6:09p
|High
Mon 12:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 6:27a
|High
Sun 12:43p
|Low
Sun 6:36p
|High
Mon 12:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:05a
|High
Sun 12:14p
|Low
Sun 6:14p
|High
Mon 12:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 7:00a
|High
Sun 1:14p
|Low
Sun 7:12p
|High
Mon 1:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight, then becoming N late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).