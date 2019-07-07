Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 7, 2019

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature78° - 82°
WindsFrom the East
11 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature64° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:42am - 8:33pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 6:25a		High
Sun 12:39p		Low
Sun 6:39p		High
Mon 12:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:49a		High
Sun 12:13p		Low
Sun 6:03p		High
Mon 12:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:01a		High
Sun 12:27p		Low
Sun 6:15p		High
Mon 12:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:53a		High
Sun 12:09p		Low
Sun 6:07p		High
Mon 12:20a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:30a		High
Sun 4:19p		Low
Sun 10:44p		High
Mon 4:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:32a		High
Sun 12:28p		Low
Sun 6:39p		High
Mon 12:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 10:04a		High
Sun 3:26p		Low
Sun 10:18p		High
Mon 3:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:57a		High
Sun 1:11p		Low
Sun 7:04p		High
Mon 1:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:00a		High
Sun 12:10p		Low
Sun 6:09p		High
Mon 12:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 6:27a		High
Sun 12:43p		Low
Sun 6:36p		High
Mon 12:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:05a		High
Sun 12:14p		Low
Sun 6:14p		High
Mon 12:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 7:00a		High
Sun 1:14p		Low
Sun 7:12p		High
Mon 1:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight, then becoming N late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

