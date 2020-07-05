Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 5, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 91°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:39a
|Low
Sun 2:48p
|High
Sun 8:57p
|Low
Mon 3:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:13a
|Low
Sun 2:12p
|High
Sun 8:31p
|Low
Mon 2:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:27a
|Low
Sun 2:24p
|High
Sun 8:45p
|Low
Mon 3:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:09a
|Low
Sun 2:16p
|High
Sun 8:27p
|Low
Mon 3:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:51a
|High
Sun 12:19p
|Low
Sun 6:53p
|High
Mon 12:37a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:30a
|Low
Sun 2:42p
|High
Sun 8:50p
|Low
Mon 3:34a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:25a
|High
Sun 11:26a
|Low
Sun 6:27p
|High
Sun 11:44p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 9:14a
|Low
Sun 3:03p
|High
Sun 9:33p
|Low
Mon 4:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:19a
|Low
Sun 2:15p
|High
Sun 8:39p
|Low
Mon 3:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:48a
|Low
Sun 2:33p
|High
Sun 9:13p
|Low
Mon 3:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:27a
|Low
Sun 2:17p
|High
Sun 8:49p
|Low
Mon 3:17a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:27a
|Low
Sun 3:15p
|High
Sun 9:47p
|Low
Mon 4:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Isolated tstms early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).