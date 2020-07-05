Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 5, 2020

Beach on Bridge Avenue in Bay Head. (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature80° - 91°
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature73° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 8:39a		Low
Sun 2:48p		High
Sun 8:57p		Low
Mon 3:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:13a		Low
Sun 2:12p		High
Sun 8:31p		Low
Mon 2:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:27a		Low
Sun 2:24p		High
Sun 8:45p		Low
Mon 3:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:09a		Low
Sun 2:16p		High
Sun 8:27p		Low
Mon 3:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:51a		High
Sun 12:19p		Low
Sun 6:53p		High
Mon 12:37a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 8:30a		Low
Sun 2:42p		High
Sun 8:50p		Low
Mon 3:34a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:25a		High
Sun 11:26a		Low
Sun 6:27p		High
Sun 11:44p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 9:14a		Low
Sun 3:03p		High
Sun 9:33p		Low
Mon 4:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:19a		Low
Sun 2:15p		High
Sun 8:39p		Low
Mon 3:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 8:48a		Low
Sun 2:33p		High
Sun 9:13p		Low
Mon 3:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:27a		Low
Sun 2:17p		High
Sun 8:49p		Low
Mon 3:17a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 9:27a		Low
Sun 3:15p		High
Sun 9:47p		Low
Mon 4:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Isolated tstms early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top