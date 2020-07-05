Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 5, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 91° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

6 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 80°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:39a Low

Sun 2:48p High

Sun 8:57p Low

Mon 3:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:13a Low

Sun 2:12p High

Sun 8:31p Low

Mon 2:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:27a Low

Sun 2:24p High

Sun 8:45p Low

Mon 3:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:09a Low

Sun 2:16p High

Sun 8:27p Low

Mon 3:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:51a High

Sun 12:19p Low

Sun 6:53p High

Mon 12:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:30a Low

Sun 2:42p High

Sun 8:50p Low

Mon 3:34a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:25a High

Sun 11:26a Low

Sun 6:27p High

Sun 11:44p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:14a Low

Sun 3:03p High

Sun 9:33p Low

Mon 4:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:19a Low

Sun 2:15p High

Sun 8:39p Low

Mon 3:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:48a Low

Sun 2:33p High

Sun 9:13p Low

Mon 3:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:27a Low

Sun 2:17p High

Sun 8:49p Low

Mon 3:17a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:27a Low

Sun 3:15p High

Sun 9:47p Low

Mon 4:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Isolated tstms early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).