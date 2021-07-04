Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 4, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 80° Winds From the South

6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 63° - 79°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 10:31a High

Sun 4:45p Low

Sun 11:24p High

Mon 5:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:55a High

Sun 4:19p Low

Sun 10:48p High

Mon 4:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:07a High

Sun 4:33p Low

Sun 11:00p High

Mon 4:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:59a High

Sun 4:15p Low

Sun 10:52p High

Mon 4:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:52a Low

Sun 2:36p High

Sun 8:25p Low

Mon 3:29a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:27a High

Sun 4:49p Low

Sun 11:20p High

Mon 5:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 6:59a Low

Sun 2:10p High

Sun 7:32p Low

Mon 3:03a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:52a High

Sun 5:26p Low

Sun 11:45p High

Mon 5:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:07a High

Sun 4:38p Low

Sun 11:03p High

Mon 4:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 10:19a High

Sun 4:53p Low

Sun 11:16p High

Mon 5:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:12a High

Sun 4:55p Low

Sun 11:08p High

Mon 5:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 5:04a Low

Sun 11:05a High

Sun 5:38p Low

Mon 12:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).