Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 4, 2021

Flags line the beach in Belmar, N.J., on June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature73° - 80°
WindsFrom the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature63° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:30pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 10:31a		High
Sun 4:45p		Low
Sun 11:24p		High
Mon 5:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:55a		High
Sun 4:19p		Low
Sun 10:48p		High
Mon 4:41a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:07a		High
Sun 4:33p		Low
Sun 11:00p		High
Mon 4:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:59a		High
Sun 4:15p		Low
Sun 10:52p		High
Mon 4:37a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:52a		Low
Sun 2:36p		High
Sun 8:25p		Low
Mon 3:29a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 10:27a		High
Sun 4:49p		Low
Sun 11:20p		High
Mon 5:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 6:59a		Low
Sun 2:10p		High
Sun 7:32p		Low
Mon 3:03a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 10:52a		High
Sun 5:26p		Low
Sun 11:45p		High
Mon 5:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:07a		High
Sun 4:38p		Low
Sun 11:03p		High
Mon 4:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 10:19a		High
Sun 4:53p		Low
Sun 11:16p		High
Mon 5:05a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:12a		High
Sun 4:55p		Low
Sun 11:08p		High
Mon 5:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 5:04a		Low
Sun 11:05a		High
Sun 5:38p		Low
Mon 12:02a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

