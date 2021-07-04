Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 4, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 80°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 10:31a
|High
Sun 4:45p
|Low
Sun 11:24p
|High
Mon 5:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:55a
|High
Sun 4:19p
|Low
Sun 10:48p
|High
Mon 4:41a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:07a
|High
Sun 4:33p
|Low
Sun 11:00p
|High
Mon 4:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:59a
|High
Sun 4:15p
|Low
Sun 10:52p
|High
Mon 4:37a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:52a
|Low
Sun 2:36p
|High
Sun 8:25p
|Low
Mon 3:29a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:27a
|High
Sun 4:49p
|Low
Sun 11:20p
|High
Mon 5:06a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 6:59a
|Low
Sun 2:10p
|High
Sun 7:32p
|Low
Mon 3:03a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 10:52a
|High
Sun 5:26p
|Low
Sun 11:45p
|High
Mon 5:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:07a
|High
Sun 4:38p
|Low
Sun 11:03p
|High
Mon 4:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 10:19a
|High
Sun 4:53p
|Low
Sun 11:16p
|High
Mon 5:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:12a
|High
Sun 4:55p
|Low
Sun 11:08p
|High
Mon 5:07a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 5:04a
|Low
Sun 11:05a
|High
Sun 5:38p
|Low
Mon 12:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).