Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 28, 2019

Ocean City (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature84° - 91°
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 21 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature69° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:58am - 8:19pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 11:11a		High
Sun 5:19p		Low
Mon 12:13a		High
Mon 5:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:35a		High
Sun 4:53p		Low
Sun 11:37p		High
Mon 5:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:47a		High
Sun 5:07p		Low
Sun 11:49p		High
Mon 5:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:39a		High
Sun 4:49p		Low
Sun 11:41p		High
Mon 5:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:37a		Low
Sun 3:16p		High
Sun 8:59p		Low
Mon 4:18a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:58a		High
Sun 5:18p		Low
Mon 12:07a		High
Mon 5:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 7:44a		Low
Sun 2:50p		High
Sun 8:06p		Low
Mon 3:52a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 5:42a		Low
Sun 11:31a		High
Sun 6:14p		Low
Mon 12:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:31a		High
Sun 5:07p		Low
Sun 11:40p		High
Mon 5:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 10:53a		High
Sun 5:38p		Low
Mon 12:04a		High
Mon 5:57a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:44a		High
Sun 5:19p		Low
Sun 11:46p		High
Mon 5:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 5:41a		Low
Sun 11:36a		High
Sun 6:12p		Low
Mon 12:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

