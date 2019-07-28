Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 28, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 91° Winds From the Southwest

11 - 21 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 18 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 69° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:58am - 8:19pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 11:11a High

Sun 5:19p Low

Mon 12:13a High

Mon 5:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:35a High

Sun 4:53p Low

Sun 11:37p High

Mon 5:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:47a High

Sun 5:07p Low

Sun 11:49p High

Mon 5:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:39a High

Sun 4:49p Low

Sun 11:41p High

Mon 5:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:37a Low

Sun 3:16p High

Sun 8:59p Low

Mon 4:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:58a High

Sun 5:18p Low

Mon 12:07a High

Mon 5:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 7:44a Low

Sun 2:50p High

Sun 8:06p Low

Mon 3:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 5:42a Low

Sun 11:31a High

Sun 6:14p Low

Mon 12:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:31a High

Sun 5:07p Low

Sun 11:40p High

Mon 5:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 10:53a High

Sun 5:38p Low

Mon 12:04a High

Mon 5:57a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:44a High

Sun 5:19p Low

Sun 11:46p High

Mon 5:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 5:41a Low

Sun 11:36a High

Sun 6:12p Low

Mon 12:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).