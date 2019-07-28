Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 28, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|84° - 91°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 21 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:58am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Atlantic City Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 11:11a
|High
Sun 5:19p
|Low
Mon 12:13a
|High
Mon 5:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:35a
|High
Sun 4:53p
|Low
Sun 11:37p
|High
Mon 5:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:47a
|High
Sun 5:07p
|Low
Sun 11:49p
|High
Mon 5:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:39a
|High
Sun 4:49p
|Low
Sun 11:41p
|High
Mon 5:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:37a
|Low
Sun 3:16p
|High
Sun 8:59p
|Low
Mon 4:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:58a
|High
Sun 5:18p
|Low
Mon 12:07a
|High
Mon 5:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 7:44a
|Low
Sun 2:50p
|High
Sun 8:06p
|Low
Mon 3:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 5:42a
|Low
Sun 11:31a
|High
Sun 6:14p
|Low
Mon 12:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:31a
|High
Sun 5:07p
|Low
Sun 11:40p
|High
Mon 5:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 10:53a
|High
Sun 5:38p
|Low
Mon 12:04a
|High
Mon 5:57a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:44a
|High
Sun 5:19p
|Low
Sun 11:46p
|High
Mon 5:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 5:41a
|Low
Sun 11:36a
|High
Sun 6:12p
|Low
Mon 12:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).