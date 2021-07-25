Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 25, 2021

Advisories

--An elevated risk of rip currents and rough surf will develop through Sunday afternoon. Use extra caution when swimming in the ocean, and be sure to following all posted signs and lifeguard instructions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 87° Winds From the South

14 - 26 mph (Gust 33 mph)

12 - 23 knots (Gust 29 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:47am - 8:18pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:33a Low

Sun 3:44p High

Sun 9:51p Low

Mon 4:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:07a Low

Sun 3:08p High

Sun 9:25p Low

Mon 3:46a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:21a Low

Sun 3:20p High

Sun 9:39p Low

Mon 3:58a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:03a Low

Sun 3:12p High

Sun 9:21p Low

Mon 3:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:42a High

Sun 1:13p Low

Sun 7:49p High

Mon 1:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:22a Low

Sun 3:36p High

Sun 9:42p Low

Mon 4:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 7:16a High

Sun 12:20p Low

Sun 7:23p High

Mon 12:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:06a Low

Sun 3:57p High

Sun 10:25p Low

Mon 4:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:12a Low

Sun 3:09p High

Sun 9:30p Low

Mon 3:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:43a Low

Sun 3:29p High

Sun 10:07p Low

Mon 4:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:19a Low

Sun 3:11p High

Sun 9:41p Low

Mon 4:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:18a Low

Sun 4:11p High

Sun 10:39p Low

Mon 5:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers with isolated tstms this morning. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the evening.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).