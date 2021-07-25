Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 25, 2021
Advisories
--An elevated risk of rip currents and rough surf will develop through Sunday afternoon. Use extra caution when swimming in the ocean, and be sure to following all posted signs and lifeguard instructions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
14 - 26 mph (Gust 33 mph)
12 - 23 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:47am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:33a
|Low
Sun 3:44p
|High
Sun 9:51p
|Low
Mon 4:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:07a
|Low
Sun 3:08p
|High
Sun 9:25p
|Low
Mon 3:46a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:21a
|Low
Sun 3:20p
|High
Sun 9:39p
|Low
Mon 3:58a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:03a
|Low
Sun 3:12p
|High
Sun 9:21p
|Low
Mon 3:50a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:42a
|High
Sun 1:13p
|Low
Sun 7:49p
|High
Mon 1:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:22a
|Low
Sun 3:36p
|High
Sun 9:42p
|Low
Mon 4:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 7:16a
|High
Sun 12:20p
|Low
Sun 7:23p
|High
Mon 12:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:06a
|Low
Sun 3:57p
|High
Sun 10:25p
|Low
Mon 4:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:12a
|Low
Sun 3:09p
|High
Sun 9:30p
|Low
Mon 3:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 9:43a
|Low
Sun 3:29p
|High
Sun 10:07p
|Low
Mon 4:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:19a
|Low
Sun 3:11p
|High
Sun 9:41p
|Low
Mon 4:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:18a
|Low
Sun 4:11p
|High
Sun 10:39p
|Low
Mon 5:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers with isolated tstms this morning. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the evening.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).