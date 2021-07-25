Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 25, 2021

Advisories

--An elevated risk of rip currents and rough surf will develop through Sunday afternoon. Use extra caution when swimming in the ocean, and be sure to following all posted signs and lifeguard instructions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature79° - 87°
WindsFrom the South
14 - 26 mph (Gust 33 mph)
12 - 23 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature72° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:47am - 8:18pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 9:33a		Low
Sun 3:44p		High
Sun 9:51p		Low
Mon 4:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:07a		Low
Sun 3:08p		High
Sun 9:25p		Low
Mon 3:46a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:21a		Low
Sun 3:20p		High
Sun 9:39p		Low
Mon 3:58a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:03a		Low
Sun 3:12p		High
Sun 9:21p		Low
Mon 3:50a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:42a		High
Sun 1:13p		Low
Sun 7:49p		High
Mon 1:31a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 9:22a		Low
Sun 3:36p		High
Sun 9:42p		Low
Mon 4:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 7:16a		High
Sun 12:20p		Low
Sun 7:23p		High
Mon 12:38a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 10:06a		Low
Sun 3:57p		High
Sun 10:25p		Low
Mon 4:49a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:12a		Low
Sun 3:09p		High
Sun 9:30p		Low
Mon 3:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 9:43a		Low
Sun 3:29p		High
Sun 10:07p		Low
Mon 4:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:19a		Low
Sun 3:11p		High
Sun 9:41p		Low
Mon 4:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 10:18a		Low
Sun 4:11p		High
Sun 10:39p		Low
Mon 5:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers with isolated tstms this morning. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the evening.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

