Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 12, 2020

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 89° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 7:48a High

Sun 2:13p Low

Sun 8:29p High

Mon 2:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:12a High

Sun 1:47p Low

Sun 7:53p High

Mon 1:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:24a High

Sun 2:01p Low

Sun 8:05p High

Mon 2:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:16a High

Sun 1:43p Low

Sun 7:57p High

Mon 1:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:17a Low

Sun 11:53a High

Sun 5:53p Low

Mon 12:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:54a High

Sun 2:08p Low

Sun 8:26p High

Mon 2:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 11:27a High

Sun 5:00p Low

Mon 12:08a High

Mon 5:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:24a High

Sun 2:49p Low

Sun 8:52p High

Mon 2:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:33a High

Sun 1:52p Low

Sun 8:02p High

Mon 1:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:49a High

Sun 2:03p Low

Sun 8:14p High

Mon 2:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:38a High

Sun 1:54p Low

Sun 8:00p High

Mon 2:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:29a High

Sun 2:47p Low

Sun 8:57p High

Mon 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

