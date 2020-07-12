Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 12, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
There is a moderate risk for the formation of dangerous rip
currents.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 89°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:48a
|High
Sun 2:13p
|Low
Sun 8:29p
|High
Mon 2:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:12a
|High
Sun 1:47p
|Low
Sun 7:53p
|High
Mon 1:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:24a
|High
Sun 2:01p
|Low
Sun 8:05p
|High
Mon 2:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:16a
|High
Sun 1:43p
|Low
Sun 7:57p
|High
Mon 1:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:17a
|Low
Sun 11:53a
|High
Sun 5:53p
|Low
Mon 12:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:54a
|High
Sun 2:08p
|Low
Sun 8:26p
|High
Mon 2:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 11:27a
|High
Sun 5:00p
|Low
Mon 12:08a
|High
Mon 5:10a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:24a
|High
Sun 2:49p
|Low
Sun 8:52p
|High
Mon 2:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:33a
|High
Sun 1:52p
|Low
Sun 8:02p
|High
Mon 1:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:49a
|High
Sun 2:03p
|Low
Sun 8:14p
|High
Mon 2:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:38a
|High
Sun 1:54p
|Low
Sun 8:00p
|High
Mon 2:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:29a
|High
Sun 2:47p
|Low
Sun 8:57p
|High
Mon 3:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).