Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 12, 2020

McCabe Avenue, Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

There is a moderate risk for the formation of dangerous rip
currents.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature82° - 89°
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature72° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 7:48a		High
Sun 2:13p		Low
Sun 8:29p		High
Mon 2:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:12a		High
Sun 1:47p		Low
Sun 7:53p		High
Mon 1:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:24a		High
Sun 2:01p		Low
Sun 8:05p		High
Mon 2:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:16a		High
Sun 1:43p		Low
Sun 7:57p		High
Mon 1:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:17a		Low
Sun 11:53a		High
Sun 5:53p		Low
Mon 12:34a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 7:54a		High
Sun 2:08p		Low
Sun 8:26p		High
Mon 2:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 11:27a		High
Sun 5:00p		Low
Mon 12:08a		High
Mon 5:10a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 8:24a		High
Sun 2:49p		Low
Sun 8:52p		High
Mon 2:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:33a		High
Sun 1:52p		Low
Sun 8:02p		High
Mon 1:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 7:49a		High
Sun 2:03p		Low
Sun 8:14p		High
Mon 2:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:38a		High
Sun 1:54p		Low
Sun 8:00p		High
Mon 2:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 8:29a		High
Sun 2:47p		Low
Sun 8:57p		High
Mon 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

