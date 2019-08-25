Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 25, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 77° Winds From the Northeast

17 - 25 mph (Gust 31 mph)

15 - 22 knots (Gust 27 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 71° - 78°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:24am - 7:45pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 9:41a High

Sun 3:44p Low

Sun 10:53p High

Mon 4:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:05a High

Sun 3:18p Low

Sun 10:17p High

Mon 4:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:17a High

Sun 3:32p Low

Sun 10:29p High

Mon 4:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:09a High

Sun 3:14p Low

Sun 10:21p High

Mon 4:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:03a Low

Sun 1:46p High

Sun 7:24p Low

Mon 2:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:29a High

Sun 3:47p Low

Sun 10:45p High

Mon 4:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 6:10a Low

Sun 1:20p High

Sun 6:31p Low

Mon 2:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:02a High

Sun 4:44p Low

Sun 11:16p High

Mon 5:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:00a High

Sun 3:36p Low

Sun 10:15p High

Mon 4:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 9:21a High

Sun 4:10p Low

Sun 10:38p High

Mon 4:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:14a High

Sun 3:49p Low

Sun 10:19p High

Mon 4:17a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:07a High

Sun 4:43p Low

Sun 11:08p High

Mon 5:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and drizzle. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.

TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).