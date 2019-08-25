Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 25, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 77°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
17 - 25 mph (Gust 31 mph)
15 - 22 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 78°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:24am - 7:45pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Loch Arbour Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 9:41a
|High
Sun 3:44p
|Low
Sun 10:53p
|High
Mon 4:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:05a
|High
Sun 3:18p
|Low
Sun 10:17p
|High
Mon 4:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:17a
|High
Sun 3:32p
|Low
Sun 10:29p
|High
Mon 4:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:09a
|High
Sun 3:14p
|Low
Sun 10:21p
|High
Mon 4:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:03a
|Low
Sun 1:46p
|High
Sun 7:24p
|Low
Mon 2:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:29a
|High
Sun 3:47p
|Low
Sun 10:45p
|High
Mon 4:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 6:10a
|Low
Sun 1:20p
|High
Sun 6:31p
|Low
Mon 2:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 10:02a
|High
Sun 4:44p
|Low
Sun 11:16p
|High
Mon 5:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:00a
|High
Sun 3:36p
|Low
Sun 10:15p
|High
Mon 4:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 9:21a
|High
Sun 4:10p
|Low
Sun 10:38p
|High
Mon 4:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:14a
|High
Sun 3:49p
|Low
Sun 10:19p
|High
Mon 4:17a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 10:07a
|High
Sun 4:43p
|Low
Sun 11:08p
|High
Mon 5:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and drizzle. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.
TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).