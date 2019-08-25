Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 25, 2019

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature72° - 77°
WindsFrom the Northeast
17 - 25 mph (Gust 31 mph)
15 - 22 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Waves3 - 7 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature71° - 78°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:24am - 7:45pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 9:41a		High
Sun 3:44p		Low
Sun 10:53p		High
Mon 4:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:05a		High
Sun 3:18p		Low
Sun 10:17p		High
Mon 4:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:17a		High
Sun 3:32p		Low
Sun 10:29p		High
Mon 4:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:09a		High
Sun 3:14p		Low
Sun 10:21p		High
Mon 4:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:03a		Low
Sun 1:46p		High
Sun 7:24p		Low
Mon 2:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:29a		High
Sun 3:47p		Low
Sun 10:45p		High
Mon 4:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 6:10a		Low
Sun 1:20p		High
Sun 6:31p		Low
Mon 2:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 10:02a		High
Sun 4:44p		Low
Sun 11:16p		High
Mon 5:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:00a		High
Sun 3:36p		Low
Sun 10:15p		High
Mon 4:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 9:21a		High
Sun 4:10p		Low
Sun 10:38p		High
Mon 4:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:14a		High
Sun 3:49p		Low
Sun 10:19p		High
Mon 4:17a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 10:07a		High
Sun 4:43p		Low
Sun 11:08p		High
Mon 5:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and drizzle. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.

TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

