Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 23, 2020

(Erin Vogt, Townsquare Medi)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature78° - 85°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 5:47a		High
Sun 12:04p		Low
Sun 6:17p		High
Mon 12:21a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:11a		High
Sun 11:38a		Low
Sun 5:41p		High
Sun 11:55p		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:23a		High
Sun 11:52a		Low
Sun 5:53p		High
Mon 12:09a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:15a		High
Sun 11:34a		Low
Sun 5:45p		High
Sun 11:51p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:52a		High
Sun 3:44p		Low
Sun 10:22p		High
Mon 4:01a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:50a		High
Sun 11:54a		Low
Sun 6:19p		High
Mon 12:13a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:26a		High
Sun 2:51p		Low
Sun 9:56p		High
Mon 3:08a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:17a		High
Sun 12:40p		Low
Sun 6:46p		High
Mon 12:58a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:19a		High
Sun 11:35a		Low
Sun 5:49p		High
Sun 11:51p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 5:45a		High
Sun 12:11p		Low
Sun 6:16p		High
Mon 12:27a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:23a		High
Sun 11:40a		Low
Sun 5:54p		High
Mon 12:02a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:20a		High
Sun 12:42p		Low
Sun 6:51p		High
Mon 1:04a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top