Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 2, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

There is a moderate risk for the formation of dangerous rip currents today.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 89° Winds From the South

14 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)

12 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 68° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 7:34a Low

Sun 1:42p High

Sun 7:54p Low

Mon 2:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:08a Low

Sun 1:06p High

Sun 7:28p Low

Mon 1:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:22a Low

Sun 1:18p High

Sun 7:42p Low

Mon 2:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:04a Low

Sun 1:10p High

Sun 7:24p Low

Mon 1:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:43a High

Sun 11:14a Low

Sun 5:47p High

Sun 11:34p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:23a Low

Sun 1:35p High

Sun 7:44p Low

Mon 2:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:17a High

Sun 10:21a Low

Sun 5:21p High

Sun 10:41p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:06a Low

Sun 1:57p High

Sun 8:28p Low

Mon 2:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:16a Low

Sun 1:11p High

Sun 7:37p Low

Mon 2:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:40a Low

Sun 1:29p High

Sun 8:08p Low

Mon 2:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:25a Low

Sun 1:16p High

Sun 7:48p Low

Mon 2:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:22a Low

Sun 2:12p High

Sun 8:44p Low

Mon 3:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of tstms late this morning. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft, building to 10 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).