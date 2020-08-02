Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 2, 2020

(Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

There is a moderate risk for the formation of dangerous rip currents today.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature81° - 89°
WindsFrom the South
14 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature68° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 7:34a		Low
Sun 1:42p		High
Sun 7:54p		Low
Mon 2:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:08a		Low
Sun 1:06p		High
Sun 7:28p		Low
Mon 1:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:22a		Low
Sun 1:18p		High
Sun 7:42p		Low
Mon 2:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:04a		Low
Sun 1:10p		High
Sun 7:24p		Low
Mon 1:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:43a		High
Sun 11:14a		Low
Sun 5:47p		High
Sun 11:34p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 7:23a		Low
Sun 1:35p		High
Sun 7:44p		Low
Mon 2:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 5:17a		High
Sun 10:21a		Low
Sun 5:21p		High
Sun 10:41p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 8:06a		Low
Sun 1:57p		High
Sun 8:28p		Low
Mon 2:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:16a		Low
Sun 1:11p		High
Sun 7:37p		Low
Mon 2:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 7:40a		Low
Sun 1:29p		High
Sun 8:08p		Low
Mon 2:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:25a		Low
Sun 1:16p		High
Sun 7:48p		Low
Mon 2:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 8:22a		Low
Sun 2:12p		High
Sun 8:44p		Low
Mon 3:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of tstms late this morning. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft, building to 10 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top