Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 15, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 83°
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
6 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:07am - 7:55pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:34a
|High
Sun 2:01p
|Low
Sun 8:35p
|High
Mon 2:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:58a
|High
Sun 1:35p
|Low
Sun 7:59p
|High
Mon 1:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:10a
|High
Sun 1:49p
|Low
Sun 8:11p
|High
Mon 2:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:02a
|High
Sun 1:31p
|Low
Sun 8:03p
|High
Mon 1:50a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:00a
|Low
Sun 11:39a
|High
Sun 5:41p
|Low
Mon 12:40a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:39a
|High
Sun 1:53p
|Low
Sun 8:34p
|High
Mon 2:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 11:13a
|High
Sun 4:48p
|Low
Mon 12:14a
|High
Mon 5:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:08a
|High
Sun 2:42p
|Low
Sun 9:02p
|High
Mon 3:03a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:09a
|High
Sun 1:37p
|Low
Sun 8:03p
|High
Mon 1:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:34a
|High
Sun 2:09p
|Low
Sun 8:28p
|High
Mon 2:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:17a
|High
Sun 1:42p
|Low
Sun 8:09p
|High
Mon 2:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:11a
|High
Sun 2:43p
|Low
Sun 9:01p
|High
Mon 3:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).