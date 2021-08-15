Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 15, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 83° Winds From the East

7 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

6 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 79°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:07am - 7:55pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 7:34a High

Sun 2:01p Low

Sun 8:35p High

Mon 2:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:58a High

Sun 1:35p Low

Sun 7:59p High

Mon 1:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:10a High

Sun 1:49p Low

Sun 8:11p High

Mon 2:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:02a High

Sun 1:31p Low

Sun 8:03p High

Mon 1:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:00a Low

Sun 11:39a High

Sun 5:41p Low

Mon 12:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:39a High

Sun 1:53p Low

Sun 8:34p High

Mon 2:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 11:13a High

Sun 4:48p Low

Mon 12:14a High

Mon 5:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:08a High

Sun 2:42p Low

Sun 9:02p High

Mon 3:03a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:09a High

Sun 1:37p Low

Sun 8:03p High

Mon 1:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:34a High

Sun 2:09p Low

Sun 8:28p High

Mon 2:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:17a High

Sun 1:42p Low

Sun 8:09p High

Mon 2:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:11a High

Sun 2:43p Low

Sun 9:01p High

Mon 3:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).