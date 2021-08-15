Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 15, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature77° - 83°
WindsFrom the East
7 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
6 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:07am - 7:55pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 7:34a		High
Sun 2:01p		Low
Sun 8:35p		High
Mon 2:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:58a		High
Sun 1:35p		Low
Sun 7:59p		High
Mon 1:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:10a		High
Sun 1:49p		Low
Sun 8:11p		High
Mon 2:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:02a		High
Sun 1:31p		Low
Sun 8:03p		High
Mon 1:50a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:00a		Low
Sun 11:39a		High
Sun 5:41p		Low
Mon 12:40a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 7:39a		High
Sun 1:53p		Low
Sun 8:34p		High
Mon 2:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 11:13a		High
Sun 4:48p		Low
Mon 12:14a		High
Mon 5:07a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 8:08a		High
Sun 2:42p		Low
Sun 9:02p		High
Mon 3:03a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:09a		High
Sun 1:37p		Low
Sun 8:03p		High
Mon 1:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 7:34a		High
Sun 2:09p		Low
Sun 8:28p		High
Mon 2:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:17a		High
Sun 1:42p		Low
Sun 8:09p		High
Mon 2:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 8:11a		High
Sun 2:43p		Low
Sun 9:01p		High
Mon 3:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

