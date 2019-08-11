Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 11, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 83° Winds From the West

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 67° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:11am - 8:04pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 5:22a Low

Sun 11:38a High

Sun 5:50p Low

Mon 12:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 11:02a High

Sun 5:24p Low

Sun 11:47p High

Mon 5:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:10a Low

Sun 11:14a High

Sun 5:38p Low

Sun 11:59p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 11:06a High

Sun 5:20p Low

Sun 11:51p High

Mon 5:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:02a Low

Sun 3:43p High

Sun 9:30p Low

Mon 4:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:19a Low

Sun 11:29a High

Sun 5:42p Low

Mon 12:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 8:09a Low

Sun 3:17p High

Sun 8:37p Low

Mon 4:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 5:57a Low

Sun 11:52a High

Sun 6:25p Low

Mon 12:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:15a Low

Sun 11:12a High

Sun 5:41p Low

Mon 12:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 5:29a Low

Sun 11:23a High

Sun 6:05p Low

Mon 12:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:31a Low

Sun 11:17a High

Sun 5:58p Low

Mon 12:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 6:18a Low

Sun 12:12p High

Sun 6:46p Low

Mon 1:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early in the afternoon, then becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

