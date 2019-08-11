Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 11, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 83°
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:11am - 8:04pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 5:22a
|Low
Sun 11:38a
|High
Sun 5:50p
|Low
Mon 12:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 11:02a
|High
Sun 5:24p
|Low
Sun 11:47p
|High
Mon 5:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:10a
|Low
Sun 11:14a
|High
Sun 5:38p
|Low
Sun 11:59p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 11:06a
|High
Sun 5:20p
|Low
Sun 11:51p
|High
Mon 5:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:02a
|Low
Sun 3:43p
|High
Sun 9:30p
|Low
Mon 4:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:19a
|Low
Sun 11:29a
|High
Sun 5:42p
|Low
Mon 12:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 8:09a
|Low
Sun 3:17p
|High
Sun 8:37p
|Low
Mon 4:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 5:57a
|Low
Sun 11:52a
|High
Sun 6:25p
|Low
Mon 12:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:15a
|Low
Sun 11:12a
|High
Sun 5:41p
|Low
Mon 12:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 5:29a
|Low
Sun 11:23a
|High
Sun 6:05p
|Low
Mon 12:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:31a
|Low
Sun 11:17a
|High
Sun 5:58p
|Low
Mon 12:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 6:18a
|Low
Sun 12:12p
|High
Sun 6:46p
|Low
Mon 1:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early in the afternoon, then becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).