Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Brick (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature77° - 83°
WindsFrom the West
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature67° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:11am - 8:04pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 5:22a		Low
Sun 11:38a		High
Sun 5:50p		Low
Mon 12:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 11:02a		High
Sun 5:24p		Low
Sun 11:47p		High
Mon 5:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:10a		Low
Sun 11:14a		High
Sun 5:38p		Low
Sun 11:59p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 11:06a		High
Sun 5:20p		Low
Sun 11:51p		High
Mon 5:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:02a		Low
Sun 3:43p		High
Sun 9:30p		Low
Mon 4:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:19a		Low
Sun 11:29a		High
Sun 5:42p		Low
Mon 12:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 8:09a		Low
Sun 3:17p		High
Sun 8:37p		Low
Mon 4:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 5:57a		Low
Sun 11:52a		High
Sun 6:25p		Low
Mon 12:50a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:15a		Low
Sun 11:12a		High
Sun 5:41p		Low
Mon 12:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 5:29a		Low
Sun 11:23a		High
Sun 6:05p		Low
Mon 12:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:31a		Low
Sun 11:17a		High
Sun 5:58p		Low
Mon 12:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 6:18a		Low
Sun 12:12p		High
Sun 6:46p		Low
Mon 1:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early in the afternoon, then becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top