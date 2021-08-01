Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 1, 2021

A cloudy day at the beach

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature74° - 81°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:53am - 8:11pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 8:50a		High
Sun 3:09p		Low
Sun 9:56p		High
Mon 3:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:14a		High
Sun 2:43p		Low
Sun 9:20p		High
Mon 3:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:26a		High
Sun 2:57p		Low
Sun 9:32p		High
Mon 3:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:18a		High
Sun 2:39p		Low
Sun 9:24p		High
Mon 3:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:21a		Low
Sun 12:55p		High
Sun 6:49p		Low
Mon 2:01a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 8:53a		High
Sun 3:13p		Low
Sun 9:51p		High
Mon 3:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 5:28a		Low
Sun 12:29p		High
Sun 5:56p		Low
Mon 1:35a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 9:19a		High
Sun 3:52p		Low
Sun 10:13p		High
Mon 4:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:28a		High
Sun 2:59p		Low
Sun 9:29p		High
Mon 3:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 8:40a		High
Sun 3:14p		Low
Sun 9:41p		High
Mon 3:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:32a		High
Sun 3:09p		Low
Sun 9:27p		High
Mon 3:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 9:27a		High
Sun 3:57p		Low
Sun 10:23p		High
Mon 4:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the morning.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

