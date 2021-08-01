Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 1, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 81° Winds From the South

9 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:53am - 8:11pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 8:50a High

Sun 3:09p Low

Sun 9:56p High

Mon 3:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:14a High

Sun 2:43p Low

Sun 9:20p High

Mon 3:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:26a High

Sun 2:57p Low

Sun 9:32p High

Mon 3:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:18a High

Sun 2:39p Low

Sun 9:24p High

Mon 3:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:21a Low

Sun 12:55p High

Sun 6:49p Low

Mon 2:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:53a High

Sun 3:13p Low

Sun 9:51p High

Mon 3:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 5:28a Low

Sun 12:29p High

Sun 5:56p Low

Mon 1:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 9:19a High

Sun 3:52p Low

Sun 10:13p High

Mon 4:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:28a High

Sun 2:59p Low

Sun 9:29p High

Mon 3:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 8:40a High

Sun 3:14p Low

Sun 9:41p High

Mon 3:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:32a High

Sun 3:09p Low

Sun 9:27p High

Mon 3:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 9:27a High

Sun 3:57p Low

Sun 10:23p High

Mon 4:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the morning.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

