Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 1, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 81°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:53am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 8:50a
|High
Sun 3:09p
|Low
Sun 9:56p
|High
Mon 3:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:14a
|High
Sun 2:43p
|Low
Sun 9:20p
|High
Mon 3:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:26a
|High
Sun 2:57p
|Low
Sun 9:32p
|High
Mon 3:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:18a
|High
Sun 2:39p
|Low
Sun 9:24p
|High
Mon 3:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:21a
|Low
Sun 12:55p
|High
Sun 6:49p
|Low
Mon 2:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:53a
|High
Sun 3:13p
|Low
Sun 9:51p
|High
Mon 3:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 5:28a
|Low
Sun 12:29p
|High
Sun 5:56p
|Low
Mon 1:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 9:19a
|High
Sun 3:52p
|Low
Sun 10:13p
|High
Mon 4:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:28a
|High
Sun 2:59p
|Low
Sun 9:29p
|High
Mon 3:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 8:40a
|High
Sun 3:14p
|Low
Sun 9:41p
|High
Mon 3:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:32a
|High
Sun 3:09p
|Low
Sun 9:27p
|High
Mon 3:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 9:27a
|High
Sun 3:57p
|Low
Sun 10:23p
|High
Mon 4:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the morning.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).