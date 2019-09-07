Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 7, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature75° - 78°
WindsFrom the Northwest
11 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves3 - 8 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature71° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:36am - 7:24pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 9:22a		High
Sat 3:29p		Low
Sat 10:15p		High
Sun 3:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:46a		High
Sat 3:03p		Low
Sat 9:39p		High
Sun 3:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:58a		High
Sat 3:17p		Low
Sat 9:51p		High
Sun 3:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:50a		High
Sat 2:59p		Low
Sat 9:43p		High
Sun 3:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:39a		Low
Sat 1:27p		High
Sat 7:09p		Low
Sun 2:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:18a		High
Sat 3:27p		Low
Sat 10:12p		High
Sun 4:02a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 5:46a		Low
Sat 1:01p		High
Sat 6:16p		Low
Sun 1:54a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 9:37a		High
Sat 4:07p		Low
Sat 10:34p		High
Sun 4:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:54a		High
Sat 3:25p		Low
Sat 9:52p		High
Sun 3:57a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 9:04a		High
Sat 3:50p		Low
Sat 10:10p		High
Sun 4:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:54a		High
Sat 3:39p		Low
Sat 10:06p		High
Sun 4:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 9:52a		High
Sat 4:25p		Low
Sat 10:54p		High
Sun 4:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

