Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 7, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 78° Winds From the Northwest

11 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 3 - 8 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:36am - 7:24pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 9:22a High

Sat 3:29p Low

Sat 10:15p High

Sun 3:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:46a High

Sat 3:03p Low

Sat 9:39p High

Sun 3:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:58a High

Sat 3:17p Low

Sat 9:51p High

Sun 3:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:50a High

Sat 2:59p Low

Sat 9:43p High

Sun 3:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:39a Low

Sat 1:27p High

Sat 7:09p Low

Sun 2:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:18a High

Sat 3:27p Low

Sat 10:12p High

Sun 4:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 5:46a Low

Sat 1:01p High

Sat 6:16p Low

Sun 1:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 9:37a High

Sat 4:07p Low

Sat 10:34p High

Sun 4:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:54a High

Sat 3:25p Low

Sat 9:52p High

Sun 3:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 9:04a High

Sat 3:50p Low

Sat 10:10p High

Sun 4:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:54a High

Sat 3:39p Low

Sat 10:06p High

Sun 4:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 9:52a High

Sat 4:25p Low

Sat 10:54p High

Sun 4:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).