Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 7, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 78°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
11 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 8 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:36am - 7:24pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 9:22a
|High
Sat 3:29p
|Low
Sat 10:15p
|High
Sun 3:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:46a
|High
Sat 3:03p
|Low
Sat 9:39p
|High
Sun 3:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:58a
|High
Sat 3:17p
|Low
Sat 9:51p
|High
Sun 3:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:50a
|High
Sat 2:59p
|Low
Sat 9:43p
|High
Sun 3:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:39a
|Low
Sat 1:27p
|High
Sat 7:09p
|Low
Sun 2:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:18a
|High
Sat 3:27p
|Low
Sat 10:12p
|High
Sun 4:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 5:46a
|Low
Sat 1:01p
|High
Sat 6:16p
|Low
Sun 1:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 9:37a
|High
Sat 4:07p
|Low
Sat 10:34p
|High
Sun 4:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:54a
|High
Sat 3:25p
|Low
Sat 9:52p
|High
Sun 3:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 9:04a
|High
Sat 3:50p
|Low
Sat 10:10p
|High
Sun 4:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:54a
|High
Sat 3:39p
|Low
Sat 10:06p
|High
Sun 4:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 9:52a
|High
Sat 4:25p
|Low
Sat 10:54p
|High
Sun 4:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).