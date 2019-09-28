Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 28, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 81° Winds From the South

9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:56am - 6:50pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:59a Low

Sat 2:17p High

Sat 8:17p Low

Sun 2:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:33a Low

Sat 1:41p High

Sat 7:51p Low

Sun 2:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:47a Low

Sat 1:53p High

Sat 8:05p Low

Sun 2:22a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:29a Low

Sat 1:45p High

Sat 7:47p Low

Sun 2:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:03a High

Sat 11:39a Low

Sat 6:22p High

Sat 11:57p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:50a Low

Sat 2:14p High

Sat 8:10p Low

Sun 2:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:37a High

Sat 10:46a Low

Sat 5:56p High

Sat 11:04p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:34a Low

Sat 2:36p High

Sat 8:56p Low

Sun 3:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:36a Low

Sat 1:42p High

Sat 7:55p Low

Sun 2:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:07a Low

Sat 2:08p High

Sat 8:32p Low

Sun 2:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:42a Low

Sat 1:52p High

Sat 8:06p Low

Sun 2:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:42a Low

Sat 2:45p High

Sat 9:05p Low

Sun 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).