Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 28, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 81°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:56am - 6:50pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:59a
|Low
Sat 2:17p
|High
Sat 8:17p
|Low
Sun 2:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:33a
|Low
Sat 1:41p
|High
Sat 7:51p
|Low
Sun 2:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:47a
|Low
Sat 1:53p
|High
Sat 8:05p
|Low
Sun 2:22a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:29a
|Low
Sat 1:45p
|High
Sat 7:47p
|Low
Sun 2:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:03a
|High
Sat 11:39a
|Low
Sat 6:22p
|High
Sat 11:57p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:50a
|Low
Sat 2:14p
|High
Sat 8:10p
|Low
Sun 2:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:37a
|High
Sat 10:46a
|Low
Sat 5:56p
|High
Sat 11:04p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:34a
|Low
Sat 2:36p
|High
Sat 8:56p
|Low
Sun 3:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:36a
|Low
Sat 1:42p
|High
Sat 7:55p
|Low
Sun 2:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 8:07a
|Low
Sat 2:08p
|High
Sat 8:32p
|Low
Sun 2:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:42a
|Low
Sat 1:52p
|High
Sat 8:06p
|Low
Sun 2:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:42a
|Low
Sat 2:45p
|High
Sat 9:05p
|Low
Sun 3:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).