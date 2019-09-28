Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 28, 2019

Sandy Hook Lighthouse (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature75° - 81°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:56am - 6:50pm
UV Index6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 7:59a		Low
Sat 2:17p		High
Sat 8:17p		Low
Sun 2:46a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:33a		Low
Sat 1:41p		High
Sat 7:51p		Low
Sun 2:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:47a		Low
Sat 1:53p		High
Sat 8:05p		Low
Sun 2:22a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:29a		Low
Sat 1:45p		High
Sat 7:47p		Low
Sun 2:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:03a		High
Sat 11:39a		Low
Sat 6:22p		High
Sat 11:57p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:50a		Low
Sat 2:14p		High
Sat 8:10p		Low
Sun 2:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:37a		High
Sat 10:46a		Low
Sat 5:56p		High
Sat 11:04p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 8:34a		Low
Sat 2:36p		High
Sat 8:56p		Low
Sun 3:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:36a		Low
Sat 1:42p		High
Sat 7:55p		Low
Sun 2:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 8:07a		Low
Sat 2:08p		High
Sat 8:32p		Low
Sun 2:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:42a		Low
Sat 1:52p		High
Sat 8:06p		Low
Sun 2:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 8:42a		Low
Sat 2:45p		High
Sat 9:05p		Low
Sun 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

