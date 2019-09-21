Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 21, 2019

Seaside Heights (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature73° - 83°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature69° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:49am - 7:02pm
UV Index6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 6:43a		High
Sat 1:13p		Low
Sat 8:06p		High
Sun 2:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:07a		High
Sat 12:47p		Low
Sat 7:30p		High
Sun 1:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:19a		High
Sat 1:01p		Low
Sat 7:42p		High
Sun 1:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:11a		High
Sat 12:43p		Low
Sat 7:34p		High
Sun 1:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:48a		High
Sat 4:53p		Low
Sun 12:11a		High
Sun 5:40a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:50a		High
Sat 1:10p		Low
Sat 8:10p		High
Sun 1:51a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 10:22a		High
Sat 4:00p		Low
Sat 11:45p		High
Sun 4:47a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 7:29a		High
Sat 2:11p		Low
Sat 8:47p		High
Sun 2:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:28a		High
Sat 12:52p		Low
Sat 7:37p		High
Sun 1:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 6:52a		High
Sat 1:29p		Low
Sat 8:03p		High
Sun 1:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:43a		High
Sat 1:05p		Low
Sat 7:43p		High
Sun 1:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 7:40a		High
Sat 2:11p		Low
Sat 8:35p		High
Sun 2:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft by early afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top