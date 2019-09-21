Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 21, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 83°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:49am - 7:02pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:43a
|High
Sat 1:13p
|Low
Sat 8:06p
|High
Sun 2:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:07a
|High
Sat 12:47p
|Low
Sat 7:30p
|High
Sun 1:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:19a
|High
Sat 1:01p
|Low
Sat 7:42p
|High
Sun 1:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:11a
|High
Sat 12:43p
|Low
Sat 7:34p
|High
Sun 1:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:48a
|High
Sat 4:53p
|Low
Sun 12:11a
|High
Sun 5:40a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:50a
|High
Sat 1:10p
|Low
Sat 8:10p
|High
Sun 1:51a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 10:22a
|High
Sat 4:00p
|Low
Sat 11:45p
|High
Sun 4:47a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 7:29a
|High
Sat 2:11p
|Low
Sat 8:47p
|High
Sun 2:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:28a
|High
Sat 12:52p
|Low
Sat 7:37p
|High
Sun 1:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:52a
|High
Sat 1:29p
|Low
Sat 8:03p
|High
Sun 1:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:43a
|High
Sat 1:05p
|Low
Sat 7:43p
|High
Sun 1:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:40a
|High
Sat 2:11p
|Low
Sat 8:35p
|High
Sun 2:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft by early afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).