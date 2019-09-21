Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 21, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 83° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 69° - 72°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:49am - 7:02pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:43a High

Sat 1:13p Low

Sat 8:06p High

Sun 2:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:07a High

Sat 12:47p Low

Sat 7:30p High

Sun 1:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:19a High

Sat 1:01p Low

Sat 7:42p High

Sun 1:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:11a High

Sat 12:43p Low

Sat 7:34p High

Sun 1:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:48a High

Sat 4:53p Low

Sun 12:11a High

Sun 5:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:50a High

Sat 1:10p Low

Sat 8:10p High

Sun 1:51a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:22a High

Sat 4:00p Low

Sat 11:45p High

Sun 4:47a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:29a High

Sat 2:11p Low

Sat 8:47p High

Sun 2:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:28a High

Sat 12:52p Low

Sat 7:37p High

Sun 1:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:52a High

Sat 1:29p Low

Sat 8:03p High

Sun 1:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:43a High

Sat 1:05p Low

Sat 7:43p High

Sun 1:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:40a High

Sat 2:11p Low

Sat 8:35p High

Sun 2:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft by early afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

