Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 12, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
Rip current risk is high today.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 71°
|Winds
|From the East
13 - 22 mph (Gust 23 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 10:00a
|High
Sat 3:58p
|Low
Sat 11:06p
|High
Sun 4:49a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:24a
|High
Sat 3:32p
|Low
Sat 10:30p
|High
Sun 4:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:36a
|High
Sat 3:46p
|Low
Sat 10:42p
|High
Sun 4:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:28a
|High
Sat 3:28p
|Low
Sat 10:34p
|High
Sun 4:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:27a
|Low
Sat 2:05p
|High
Sat 7:38p
|Low
Sun 3:11a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:46a
|High
Sat 4:00p
|Low
Sat 10:57p
|High
Sun 4:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 6:34a
|Low
Sat 1:39p
|High
Sat 6:45p
|Low
Sun 2:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 10:17a
|High
Sat 4:57p
|Low
Sat 11:32p
|High
Sun 5:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:16a
|High
Sat 3:54p
|Low
Sat 10:34p
|High
Sun 4:32a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 9:33a
|High
Sat 4:27p
|Low
Sat 10:55p
|High
Sun 4:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:29a
|High
Sat 4:06p
|Low
Sat 10:37p
|High
Sun 4:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 10:22a
|High
Sat 4:57p
|Low
Sat 11:25p
|High
Sun 5:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: SE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).