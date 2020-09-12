Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 12, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Rip current risk is high today.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 71° Winds From the East

13 - 22 mph (Gust 23 mph)

12 - 19 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 75° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 10:00a High

Sat 3:58p Low

Sat 11:06p High

Sun 4:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:24a High

Sat 3:32p Low

Sat 10:30p High

Sun 4:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:36a High

Sat 3:46p Low

Sat 10:42p High

Sun 4:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:28a High

Sat 3:28p Low

Sat 10:34p High

Sun 4:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:27a Low

Sat 2:05p High

Sat 7:38p Low

Sun 3:11a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:46a High

Sat 4:00p Low

Sat 10:57p High

Sun 4:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 6:34a Low

Sat 1:39p High

Sat 6:45p Low

Sun 2:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 10:17a High

Sat 4:57p Low

Sat 11:32p High

Sun 5:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:16a High

Sat 3:54p Low

Sat 10:34p High

Sun 4:32a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 9:33a High

Sat 4:27p Low

Sat 10:55p High

Sun 4:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:29a High

Sat 4:06p Low

Sat 10:37p High

Sun 4:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 10:22a High

Sat 4:57p Low

Sat 11:25p High

Sun 5:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: SE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).