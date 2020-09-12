Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 12, 2020

(Bud McCormick)

Advisories

Rip current risk is high today.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature69° - 71°
WindsFrom the East
13 - 22 mph (Gust 23 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves3 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature75° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 10:00a		High
Sat 3:58p		Low
Sat 11:06p		High
Sun 4:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:24a		High
Sat 3:32p		Low
Sat 10:30p		High
Sun 4:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:36a		High
Sat 3:46p		Low
Sat 10:42p		High
Sun 4:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:28a		High
Sat 3:28p		Low
Sat 10:34p		High
Sun 4:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:27a		Low
Sat 2:05p		High
Sat 7:38p		Low
Sun 3:11a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 9:46a		High
Sat 4:00p		Low
Sat 10:57p		High
Sun 4:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 6:34a		Low
Sat 1:39p		High
Sat 6:45p		Low
Sun 2:45a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 10:17a		High
Sat 4:57p		Low
Sat 11:32p		High
Sun 5:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:16a		High
Sat 3:54p		Low
Sat 10:34p		High
Sun 4:32a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 9:33a		High
Sat 4:27p		Low
Sat 10:55p		High
Sun 4:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:29a		High
Sat 4:06p		Low
Sat 10:37p		High
Sun 4:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 10:22a		High
Sat 4:57p		Low
Sat 11:25p		High
Sun 5:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: SE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

