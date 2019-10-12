Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, October 12, 2019

Current Advisories

—Coastal Flood Advisory until Saturday at noon for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem Counties. Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

—Coastal Flood Advisory until Saturday at 10 a.m. for Essex, Hudson & Union Counties. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 70° Winds From the North

8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 62° - 65°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Sunrise/Sunset 7:09am - 6:28pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:37a Low

Sat 1:51p High

Sat 7:51p Low

Sun 2:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:11a Low

Sat 1:15p High

Sat 7:25p Low

Sun 1:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:25a Low

Sat 1:27p High

Sat 7:39p Low

Sun 1:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:07a Low

Sat 1:19p High

Sat 7:21p Low

Sun 1:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:32a High

Sat 11:17a Low

Sat 5:56p High

Sat 11:31p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:27a Low

Sat 1:45p High

Sat 7:41p Low

Sun 2:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:06a High

Sat 10:24a Low

Sat 5:30p High

Sat 10:38p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:11a Low

Sat 2:11p High

Sat 8:23p Low

Sun 2:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:16a Low

Sat 1:23p High

Sat 7:30p Low

Sun 1:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:38a Low

Sat 1:44p High

Sat 7:58p Low

Sun 2:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:23a Low

Sat 1:29p High

Sat 7:38p Low

Sun 1:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:19a Low

Sat 2:24p High

Sat 8:36p Low

Sun 2:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers late.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of rain after midnight.

WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Rain likely.

WED NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).