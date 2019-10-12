Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, October 12, 2019

Sunset Park in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars PD)

Current Advisories

Coastal Flood Advisory until Saturday at noon for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem Counties. Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Coastal Flood Advisory until Saturday at 10 a.m. for Essex, Hudson & Union Counties. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature66° - 70°
WindsFrom the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves3 - 7 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature62° - 65°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Sunrise/Sunset7:09am - 6:28pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 7:37a		Low
Sat 1:51p		High
Sat 7:51p		Low
Sun 2:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:11a		Low
Sat 1:15p		High
Sat 7:25p		Low
Sun 1:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:25a		Low
Sat 1:27p		High
Sat 7:39p		Low
Sun 1:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:07a		Low
Sat 1:19p		High
Sat 7:21p		Low
Sun 1:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:32a		High
Sat 11:17a		Low
Sat 5:56p		High
Sat 11:31p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:27a		Low
Sat 1:45p		High
Sat 7:41p		Low
Sun 2:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:06a		High
Sat 10:24a		Low
Sat 5:30p		High
Sat 10:38p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 8:11a		Low
Sat 2:11p		High
Sat 8:23p		Low
Sun 2:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:16a		Low
Sat 1:23p		High
Sat 7:30p		Low
Sun 1:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 7:38a		Low
Sat 1:44p		High
Sat 7:58p		Low
Sun 2:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:23a		Low
Sat 1:29p		High
Sat 7:38p		Low
Sun 1:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 8:19a		Low
Sat 2:24p		High
Sat 8:36p		Low
Sun 2:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers late.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of rain after midnight.

WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Rain likely.

WED NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

