Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, October 12, 2019
Current Advisories
—Coastal Flood Advisory until Saturday at noon for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem Counties. Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
—Coastal Flood Advisory until Saturday at 10 a.m. for Essex, Hudson & Union Counties. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 70°
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 65°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|7:09am - 6:28pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:37a
|Low
Sat 1:51p
|High
Sat 7:51p
|Low
Sun 2:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:11a
|Low
Sat 1:15p
|High
Sat 7:25p
|Low
Sun 1:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:25a
|Low
Sat 1:27p
|High
Sat 7:39p
|Low
Sun 1:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:07a
|Low
Sat 1:19p
|High
Sat 7:21p
|Low
Sun 1:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:32a
|High
Sat 11:17a
|Low
Sat 5:56p
|High
Sat 11:31p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:27a
|Low
Sat 1:45p
|High
Sat 7:41p
|Low
Sun 2:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:06a
|High
Sat 10:24a
|Low
Sat 5:30p
|High
Sat 10:38p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:11a
|Low
Sat 2:11p
|High
Sat 8:23p
|Low
Sun 2:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:16a
|Low
Sat 1:23p
|High
Sat 7:30p
|Low
Sun 1:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:38a
|Low
Sat 1:44p
|High
Sat 7:58p
|Low
Sun 2:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:23a
|Low
Sat 1:29p
|High
Sat 7:38p
|Low
Sun 1:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:19a
|Low
Sat 2:24p
|High
Sat 8:36p
|Low
Sun 2:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers late.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of rain after midnight.
WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Rain likely.
WED NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).