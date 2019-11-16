Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, November 16, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature39° - 45°
WindsFrom the Northeast
23 - 33 mph (Gust 44 mph)
20 - 29 knots (Gust 38 knots)
Waves4 - 9 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature46° - 51°
(Normal 52° - 53°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:48am - 4:47pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 9:43a		Low
Sat 4:36p		High
Sat 10:35p		Low
Sun 4:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:17a		Low
Sat 4:00p		High
Sat 10:09p		Low
Sun 3:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:31a		Low
Sat 4:12p		High
Sat 10:23p		Low
Sun 4:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:13a		Low
Sat 4:04p		High
Sat 10:05p		Low
Sun 3:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:46a		High
Sat 1:23p		Low
Sat 8:41p		High
Sun 2:15a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:40a		Low
Sat 4:39p		High
Sat 10:25p		Low
Sun 4:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 7:20a		High
Sat 12:30p		Low
Sat 8:15p		High
Sun 1:22a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 10:40a		Low
Sat 5:14p		High
Sat 11:17p		Low
Sun 4:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:26a		Low
Sat 4:08p		High
Sat 10:01p		Low
Sun 3:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:11a		Low
Sat 4:37p		High
Sat 10:38p		Low
Sun 4:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:39a		Low
Sat 4:11p		High
Sat 10:08p		Low
Sun 4:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 10:44a		Low
Sat 5:06p		High
Sat 11:14p		Low
Sun 5:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Rain likely.

MON: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of rain.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of rain in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top