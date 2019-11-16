Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, November 16, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|39° - 45°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
23 - 33 mph (Gust 44 mph)
20 - 29 knots (Gust 38 knots)
|Waves
|4 - 9 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|46° - 51°
(Normal 52° - 53°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:48am - 4:47pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Live from the Shore
Sea Bright Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:43a
|Low
Sat 4:36p
|High
Sat 10:35p
|Low
Sun 4:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:17a
|Low
Sat 4:00p
|High
Sat 10:09p
|Low
Sun 3:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:31a
|Low
Sat 4:12p
|High
Sat 10:23p
|Low
Sun 4:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:13a
|Low
Sat 4:04p
|High
Sat 10:05p
|Low
Sun 3:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:46a
|High
Sat 1:23p
|Low
Sat 8:41p
|High
Sun 2:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:40a
|Low
Sat 4:39p
|High
Sat 10:25p
|Low
Sun 4:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 7:20a
|High
Sat 12:30p
|Low
Sat 8:15p
|High
Sun 1:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 10:40a
|Low
Sat 5:14p
|High
Sat 11:17p
|Low
Sun 4:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:26a
|Low
Sat 4:08p
|High
Sat 10:01p
|Low
Sun 3:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:11a
|Low
Sat 4:37p
|High
Sat 10:38p
|Low
Sun 4:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:39a
|Low
Sat 4:11p
|High
Sat 10:08p
|Low
Sun 4:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 10:44a
|Low
Sat 5:06p
|High
Sat 11:14p
|Low
Sun 5:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Rain likely.
MON: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of rain.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of rain in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).