Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, November 16, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 39° - 45° Winds From the Northeast

23 - 33 mph (Gust 44 mph)

20 - 29 knots (Gust 38 knots) Waves 4 - 9 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 46° - 51°

(Normal 52° - 53°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 4:47pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:43a Low

Sat 4:36p High

Sat 10:35p Low

Sun 4:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:17a Low

Sat 4:00p High

Sat 10:09p Low

Sun 3:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:31a Low

Sat 4:12p High

Sat 10:23p Low

Sun 4:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:13a Low

Sat 4:04p High

Sat 10:05p Low

Sun 3:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:46a High

Sat 1:23p Low

Sat 8:41p High

Sun 2:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:40a Low

Sat 4:39p High

Sat 10:25p Low

Sun 4:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:20a High

Sat 12:30p Low

Sat 8:15p High

Sun 1:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:40a Low

Sat 5:14p High

Sat 11:17p Low

Sun 4:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:26a Low

Sat 4:08p High

Sat 10:01p Low

Sun 3:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:11a Low

Sat 4:37p High

Sat 10:38p Low

Sun 4:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:39a Low

Sat 4:11p High

Sat 10:08p Low

Sun 4:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:44a Low

Sat 5:06p High

Sat 11:14p Low

Sun 5:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Rain likely.

MON: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of rain.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of rain in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).