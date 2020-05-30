Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 30, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
There is a moderate risk for the formation of dangerous rip currents along the New Jersey shore today.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 8:58a
|High
Sat 2:59p
|Low
Sat 9:19p
|High
Sun 3:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:22a
|High
Sat 2:33p
|Low
Sat 8:43p
|High
Sun 2:41a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:34a
|High
Sat 2:47p
|Low
Sat 8:55p
|High
Sun 2:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:26a
|High
Sat 2:29p
|Low
Sat 8:47p
|High
Sun 2:37a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:46a
|Low
Sat 1:03p
|High
Sat 6:39p
|Low
Sun 1:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:56a
|High
Sat 2:53p
|Low
Sat 9:09p
|High
Sun 3:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 12:37p
|High
Sat 5:46p
|Low
Sun 12:58a
|High
Sun 5:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 9:24a
|High
Sat 3:39p
|Low
Sat 9:35p
|High
Sun 3:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:24a
|High
Sat 2:40p
|Low
Sat 8:39p
|High
Sun 2:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 8:48a
|High
Sat 3:05p
|Low
Sat 9:01p
|High
Sun 3:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:32a
|High
Sat 2:44p
|Low
Sat 8:46p
|High
Sun 3:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 9:20a
|High
Sat 3:40p
|Low
Sat 9:39p
|High
Sun 3:59a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).