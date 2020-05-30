Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 30, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

There is a moderate risk for the formation of dangerous rip currents along the New Jersey shore today.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature71° - 81°
WindsFrom the Northwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature59° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 8:58a		High
Sat 2:59p		Low
Sat 9:19p		High
Sun 3:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:22a		High
Sat 2:33p		Low
Sat 8:43p		High
Sun 2:41a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:34a		High
Sat 2:47p		Low
Sat 8:55p		High
Sun 2:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:26a		High
Sat 2:29p		Low
Sat 8:47p		High
Sun 2:37a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:46a		Low
Sat 1:03p		High
Sat 6:39p		Low
Sun 1:24a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 8:56a		High
Sat 2:53p		Low
Sat 9:09p		High
Sun 3:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 12:37p		High
Sat 5:46p		Low
Sun 12:58a		High
Sun 5:54a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 9:24a		High
Sat 3:39p		Low
Sat 9:35p		High
Sun 3:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:24a		High
Sat 2:40p		Low
Sat 8:39p		High
Sun 2:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 8:48a		High
Sat 3:05p		Low
Sat 9:01p		High
Sun 3:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:32a		High
Sat 2:44p		Low
Sat 8:46p		High
Sun 3:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 9:20a		High
Sat 3:40p		Low
Sat 9:39p		High
Sun 3:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

