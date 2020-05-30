Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 30, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

There is a moderate risk for the formation of dangerous rip currents along the New Jersey shore today.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 81° Winds From the Northwest

9 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:58a High

Sat 2:59p Low

Sat 9:19p High

Sun 3:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:22a High

Sat 2:33p Low

Sat 8:43p High

Sun 2:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:34a High

Sat 2:47p Low

Sat 8:55p High

Sun 2:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:26a High

Sat 2:29p Low

Sat 8:47p High

Sun 2:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:46a Low

Sat 1:03p High

Sat 6:39p Low

Sun 1:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:56a High

Sat 2:53p Low

Sat 9:09p High

Sun 3:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 12:37p High

Sat 5:46p Low

Sun 12:58a High

Sun 5:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 9:24a High

Sat 3:39p Low

Sat 9:35p High

Sun 3:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:24a High

Sat 2:40p Low

Sat 8:39p High

Sun 2:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:48a High

Sat 3:05p Low

Sat 9:01p High

Sun 3:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:32a High

Sat 2:44p Low

Sat 8:46p High

Sun 3:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 9:20a High

Sat 3:40p Low

Sat 9:39p High

Sun 3:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).