Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 22, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 88° Winds From the West

8 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 61° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:34am - 8:12pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 11:09a High

Sat 5:13p Low

Sat 11:41p High

Sun 5:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:33a High

Sat 4:47p Low

Sat 11:05p High

Sun 5:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:45a High

Sat 5:01p Low

Sat 11:17p High

Sun 5:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:37a High

Sat 4:43p Low

Sat 11:09p High

Sun 4:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:06a Low

Sat 3:14p High

Sat 8:53p Low

Sun 3:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 11:00a High

Sat 5:10p Low

Sat 11:33p High

Sun 5:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 7:13a Low

Sat 2:48p High

Sat 8:00p Low

Sun 3:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 5:14a Low

Sat 11:30a High

Sat 5:56p Low

Sun 12:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:33a High

Sat 4:55p Low

Sat 11:05p High

Sun 5:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 10:55a High

Sat 5:19p Low

Sat 11:28p High

Sun 5:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:42a High

Sat 5:04p Low

Sat 11:15p High

Sun 5:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 5:19a Low

Sat 11:31a High

Sat 5:57p Low

Sun 12:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).