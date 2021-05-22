Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 22, 2021

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature73° - 88°
WindsFrom the West
8 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature61° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:34am - 8:12pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 11:09a		High
Sat 5:13p		Low
Sat 11:41p		High
Sun 5:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:33a		High
Sat 4:47p		Low
Sat 11:05p		High
Sun 5:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:45a		High
Sat 5:01p		Low
Sat 11:17p		High
Sun 5:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:37a		High
Sat 4:43p		Low
Sat 11:09p		High
Sun 4:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 8:06a		Low
Sat 3:14p		High
Sat 8:53p		Low
Sun 3:46a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 11:00a		High
Sat 5:10p		Low
Sat 11:33p		High
Sun 5:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 7:13a		Low
Sat 2:48p		High
Sat 8:00p		Low
Sun 3:20a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 5:14a		Low
Sat 11:30a		High
Sat 5:56p		Low
Sun 12:02a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:33a		High
Sat 4:55p		Low
Sat 11:05p		High
Sun 5:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 10:55a		High
Sat 5:19p		Low
Sat 11:28p		High
Sun 5:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:42a		High
Sat 5:04p		Low
Sat 11:15p		High
Sun 5:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 5:19a		Low
Sat 11:31a		High
Sat 5:57p		Low
Sun 12:05a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top