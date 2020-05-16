Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 16, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|63° - 74°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 10:26a
|High
Sat 4:29p
|Low
Sat 10:55p
|High
Sun 4:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:50a
|High
Sat 4:03p
|Low
Sat 10:19p
|High
Sun 4:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:02a
|High
Sat 4:17p
|Low
Sat 10:31p
|High
Sun 4:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:54a
|High
Sat 3:59p
|Low
Sat 10:23p
|High
Sun 4:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:29a
|Low
Sat 2:31p
|High
Sat 8:09p
|Low
Sun 3:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:23a
|High
Sat 4:33p
|Low
Sat 10:45p
|High
Sun 4:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 6:36a
|Low
Sat 2:05p
|High
Sat 7:16p
|Low
Sun 2:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 10:46a
|High
Sat 5:05p
|Low
Sat 11:04p
|High
Sun 5:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:06a
|High
Sat 4:25p
|Low
Sat 10:28p
|High
Sun 4:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 10:20a
|High
Sat 4:34p
|Low
Sat 10:40p
|High
Sun 4:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:16a
|High
Sat 4:44p
|Low
Sat 10:32p
|High
Sun 4:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 11:02a
|High
Sat 5:22p
|Low
Sat 11:25p
|High
Sun 5:36a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Rain.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).