Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 16, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 74° Winds From the Southeast

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 55° - 62°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 10:26a High

Sat 4:29p Low

Sat 10:55p High

Sun 4:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:50a High

Sat 4:03p Low

Sat 10:19p High

Sun 4:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:02a High

Sat 4:17p Low

Sat 10:31p High

Sun 4:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:54a High

Sat 3:59p Low

Sat 10:23p High

Sun 4:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:29a Low

Sat 2:31p High

Sat 8:09p Low

Sun 3:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:23a High

Sat 4:33p Low

Sat 10:45p High

Sun 4:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 6:36a Low

Sat 2:05p High

Sat 7:16p Low

Sun 2:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 10:46a High

Sat 5:05p Low

Sat 11:04p High

Sun 5:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:06a High

Sat 4:25p Low

Sat 10:28p High

Sun 4:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 10:20a High

Sat 4:34p Low

Sat 10:40p High

Sun 4:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:16a High

Sat 4:44p Low

Sat 10:32p High

Sun 4:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 11:02a High

Sat 5:22p Low

Sat 11:25p High

Sun 5:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Rain.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).