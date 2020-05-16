Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 16, 2020

McCabe Avenue, Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature63° - 74°
WindsFrom the Southeast
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature55° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 10:26a		High
Sat 4:29p		Low
Sat 10:55p		High
Sun 4:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:50a		High
Sat 4:03p		Low
Sat 10:19p		High
Sun 4:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:02a		High
Sat 4:17p		Low
Sat 10:31p		High
Sun 4:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:54a		High
Sat 3:59p		Low
Sat 10:23p		High
Sun 4:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:29a		Low
Sat 2:31p		High
Sat 8:09p		Low
Sun 3:00a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:23a		High
Sat 4:33p		Low
Sat 10:45p		High
Sun 4:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 6:36a		Low
Sat 2:05p		High
Sat 7:16p		Low
Sun 2:34a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 10:46a		High
Sat 5:05p		Low
Sat 11:04p		High
Sun 5:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:06a		High
Sat 4:25p		Low
Sat 10:28p		High
Sun 4:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 10:20a		High
Sat 4:34p		Low
Sat 10:40p		High
Sun 4:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:16a		High
Sat 4:44p		Low
Sat 10:32p		High
Sun 4:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 11:02a		High
Sat 5:22p		Low
Sat 11:25p		High
Sun 5:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Rain.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top