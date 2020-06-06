Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 6, 2020
Check the latest weather and surf conditions and forecasts for New Jersey's beaches, boardwalks, and bays.
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 86°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
10 - 15 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 8:55a
|Low
Sat 3:07p
|High
Sat 9:16p
|Low
Sun 3:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:29a
|Low
Sat 2:31p
|High
Sat 8:50p
|Low
Sun 3:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:43a
|Low
Sat 2:43p
|High
Sat 9:04p
|Low
Sun 3:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:25a
|Low
Sat 2:35p
|High
Sat 8:46p
|Low
Sun 3:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:08a
|High
Sat 12:35p
|Low
Sat 7:12p
|High
Sun 12:56a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:48a
|Low
Sat 3:00p
|High
Sat 9:08p
|Low
Sun 3:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:42a
|High
Sat 11:42a
|Low
Sat 6:46p
|High
Sun 12:03a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 9:32a
|Low
Sat 3:22p
|High
Sat 9:52p
|Low
Sun 4:19a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:34a
|Low
Sat 2:32p
|High
Sat 8:56p
|Low
Sun 3:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:05a
|Low
Sat 2:52p
|High
Sat 9:31p
|Low
Sun 3:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:42a
|Low
Sat 2:35p
|High
Sat 9:05p
|Low
Sun 3:33a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:43a
|Low
Sat 3:33p
|High
Sat 10:04p
|Low
Sun 4:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Scattered showers early this morning. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).