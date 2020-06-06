Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 6, 2020

Check the latest weather and surf conditions and forecasts for New Jersey's beaches, boardwalks, and bays.

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 86° Winds From the Northwest

10 - 15 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 13 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 60° - 69°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:55a Low

Sat 3:07p High

Sat 9:16p Low

Sun 3:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:29a Low

Sat 2:31p High

Sat 8:50p Low

Sun 3:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:43a Low

Sat 2:43p High

Sat 9:04p Low

Sun 3:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:25a Low

Sat 2:35p High

Sat 8:46p Low

Sun 3:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:08a High

Sat 12:35p Low

Sat 7:12p High

Sun 12:56a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:48a Low

Sat 3:00p High

Sat 9:08p Low

Sun 3:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:42a High

Sat 11:42a Low

Sat 6:46p High

Sun 12:03a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 9:32a Low

Sat 3:22p High

Sat 9:52p Low

Sun 4:19a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:34a Low

Sat 2:32p High

Sat 8:56p Low

Sun 3:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:05a Low

Sat 2:52p High

Sat 9:31p Low

Sun 3:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:42a Low

Sat 2:35p High

Sat 9:05p Low

Sun 3:33a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:43a Low

Sat 3:33p High

Sat 10:04p Low

Sun 4:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Scattered showers early this morning. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).