Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 6, 2020

Check the latest weather and surf conditions and forecasts for New Jersey's beaches, boardwalks, and bays.

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature70° - 86°
WindsFrom the Northwest
10 - 15 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature60° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 8:55a		Low
Sat 3:07p		High
Sat 9:16p		Low
Sun 3:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:29a		Low
Sat 2:31p		High
Sat 8:50p		Low
Sun 3:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:43a		Low
Sat 2:43p		High
Sat 9:04p		Low
Sun 3:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:25a		Low
Sat 2:35p		High
Sat 8:46p		Low
Sun 3:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:08a		High
Sat 12:35p		Low
Sat 7:12p		High
Sun 12:56a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 8:48a		Low
Sat 3:00p		High
Sat 9:08p		Low
Sun 3:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:42a		High
Sat 11:42a		Low
Sat 6:46p		High
Sun 12:03a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 9:32a		Low
Sat 3:22p		High
Sat 9:52p		Low
Sun 4:19a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:34a		Low
Sat 2:32p		High
Sat 8:56p		Low
Sun 3:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 9:05a		Low
Sat 2:52p		High
Sat 9:31p		Low
Sun 3:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:42a		Low
Sat 2:35p		High
Sat 9:05p		Low
Sun 3:33a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 9:43a		Low
Sat 3:33p		High
Sat 10:04p		Low
Sun 4:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Scattered showers early this morning. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

