Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 26, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 85°
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:51a
|Low
Sat 4:00p
|High
Sat 10:10p
|Low
Sun 4:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:25a
|Low
Sat 3:24p
|High
Sat 9:44p
|Low
Sun 4:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:39a
|Low
Sat 3:36p
|High
Sat 9:58p
|Low
Sun 4:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:21a
|Low
Sat 3:28p
|High
Sat 9:40p
|Low
Sun 4:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:01a
|High
Sat 1:31p
|Low
Sat 8:05p
|High
Sun 1:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:41a
|Low
Sat 3:52p
|High
Sat 10:01p
|Low
Sun 4:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 7:35a
|High
Sat 12:38p
|Low
Sat 7:39p
|High
Sun 12:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 10:25a
|Low
Sat 4:14p
|High
Sat 10:46p
|Low
Sun 5:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:28a
|Low
Sat 3:24p
|High
Sat 9:49p
|Low
Sun 4:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:01a
|Low
Sat 3:44p
|High
Sat 10:27p
|Low
Sun 4:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:36a
|Low
Sat 3:25p
|High
Sat 9:58p
|Low
Sun 4:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 10:35a
|Low
Sat 4:26p
|High
Sat 10:57p
|Low
Sun 5:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).