Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 26, 2021

LBI (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature76° - 85°
WindsFrom the South
13 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves2 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature66° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 9:51a		Low
Sat 4:00p		High
Sat 10:10p		Low
Sun 4:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:25a		Low
Sat 3:24p		High
Sat 9:44p		Low
Sun 4:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:39a		Low
Sat 3:36p		High
Sat 9:58p		Low
Sun 4:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:21a		Low
Sat 3:28p		High
Sat 9:40p		Low
Sun 4:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:01a		High
Sat 1:31p		Low
Sat 8:05p		High
Sun 1:50a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:41a		Low
Sat 3:52p		High
Sat 10:01p		Low
Sun 4:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 7:35a		High
Sat 12:38p		Low
Sat 7:39p		High
Sun 12:57a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 10:25a		Low
Sat 4:14p		High
Sat 10:46p		Low
Sun 5:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:28a		Low
Sat 3:24p		High
Sat 9:49p		Low
Sun 4:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:01a		Low
Sat 3:44p		High
Sat 10:27p		Low
Sun 4:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:36a		Low
Sat 3:25p		High
Sat 9:58p		Low
Sun 4:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 10:35a		Low
Sat 4:26p		High
Sat 10:57p		Low
Sun 5:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top