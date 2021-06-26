Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 26, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 85° Winds From the South

13 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 2 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 66° - 75°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:51a Low

Sat 4:00p High

Sat 10:10p Low

Sun 4:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:25a Low

Sat 3:24p High

Sat 9:44p Low

Sun 4:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:39a Low

Sat 3:36p High

Sat 9:58p Low

Sun 4:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:21a Low

Sat 3:28p High

Sat 9:40p Low

Sun 4:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:01a High

Sat 1:31p Low

Sat 8:05p High

Sun 1:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:41a Low

Sat 3:52p High

Sat 10:01p Low

Sun 4:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:35a High

Sat 12:38p Low

Sat 7:39p High

Sun 12:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:25a Low

Sat 4:14p High

Sat 10:46p Low

Sun 5:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:28a Low

Sat 3:24p High

Sat 9:49p Low

Sun 4:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:01a Low

Sat 3:44p High

Sat 10:27p Low

Sun 4:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:36a Low

Sat 3:25p High

Sat 9:58p Low

Sun 4:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:35a Low

Sat 4:26p High

Sat 10:57p Low

Sun 5:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).