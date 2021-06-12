Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 12, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 68° - 74° Winds From the Southeast

8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 62° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:03a Low

Sat 3:56p High

Sat 9:54p Low

Sun 4:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:37a Low

Sat 3:20p High

Sat 9:28p Low

Sun 4:12a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:51a Low

Sat 3:32p High

Sat 9:42p Low

Sun 4:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:33a Low

Sat 3:24p High

Sat 9:24p Low

Sun 4:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:15a High

Sat 1:43p Low

Sat 8:01p High

Sun 1:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:52a Low

Sat 3:42p High

Sat 9:50p Low

Sun 4:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:49a High

Sat 12:50p Low

Sat 7:35p High

Sun 12:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:41a Low

Sat 4:14p High

Sat 10:47p Low

Sun 5:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:37a Low

Sat 3:16p High

Sat 9:42p Low

Sun 4:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:10a Low

Sat 3:40p High

Sat 10:22p Low

Sun 4:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:35a Low

Sat 3:23p High

Sat 9:50p Low

Sun 4:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:43a Low

Sat 4:24p High

Sat 10:54p Low

Sun 5:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

