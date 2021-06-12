Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 12, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature68° - 74°
WindsFrom the Southeast
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature62° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 10:03a		Low
Sat 3:56p		High
Sat 9:54p		Low
Sun 4:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:37a		Low
Sat 3:20p		High
Sat 9:28p		Low
Sun 4:12a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:51a		Low
Sat 3:32p		High
Sat 9:42p		Low
Sun 4:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:33a		Low
Sat 3:24p		High
Sat 9:24p		Low
Sun 4:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:15a		High
Sat 1:43p		Low
Sat 8:01p		High
Sun 1:34a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:52a		Low
Sat 3:42p		High
Sat 9:50p		Low
Sun 4:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 7:49a		High
Sat 12:50p		Low
Sat 7:35p		High
Sun 12:41a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 10:41a		Low
Sat 4:14p		High
Sat 10:47p		Low
Sun 5:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:37a		Low
Sat 3:16p		High
Sat 9:42p		Low
Sun 4:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:10a		Low
Sat 3:40p		High
Sat 10:22p		Low
Sun 4:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:35a		Low
Sat 3:23p		High
Sat 9:50p		Low
Sun 4:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 10:43a		Low
Sat 4:24p		High
Sat 10:54p		Low
Sun 5:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

