Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 1, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 78°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
5 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:02a
|Low
Sat 1:07p
|High
Sat 7:18p
|Low
Sun 1:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:36a
|Low
Sat 12:31p
|High
Sat 6:52p
|Low
Sun 1:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:50a
|Low
Sat 12:43p
|High
Sat 7:06p
|Low
Sun 1:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:32a
|Low
Sat 12:35p
|High
Sat 6:48p
|Low
Sun 1:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:16a
|High
Sat 10:42a
|Low
Sat 5:12p
|High
Sat 10:58p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:53a
|Low
Sat 1:00p
|High
Sat 7:11p
|Low
Sun 1:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:49a
|Low
Sat 4:46p
|High
Sat 10:05p
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:40a
|Low
Sat 1:33p
|High
Sat 8:05p
|Low
Sun 2:26a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:38a
|Low
Sat 12:33p
|High
Sat 7:00p
|Low
Sun 1:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:04a
|Low
Sat 12:58p
|High
Sat 7:30p
|Low
Sun 1:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:41a
|Low
Sat 12:43p
|High
Sat 7:05p
|Low
Sun 1:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:44a
|Low
Sat 1:36p
|High
Sat 8:05p
|Low
Sun 2:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: Variable winds around 5 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.
MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).