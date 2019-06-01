Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 1, 2019

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 78°
Winds From the Southeast
5 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 59° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:24pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 7:02a		 Low
Sat 1:07p		 High
Sat 7:18p		 Low
Sun 1:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:36a		 Low
Sat 12:31p		 High
Sat 6:52p		 Low
Sun 1:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:50a		 Low
Sat 12:43p		 High
Sat 7:06p		 Low
Sun 1:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:32a		 Low
Sat 12:35p		 High
Sat 6:48p		 Low
Sun 1:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 5:16a		 High
Sat 10:42a		 Low
Sat 5:12p		 High
Sat 10:58p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 6:53a		 Low
Sat 1:00p		 High
Sat 7:11p		 Low
Sun 1:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sat 9:49a		 Low
Sat 4:46p		 High
Sat 10:05p		 Low
Sun 5:36a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 7:40a		 Low
Sat 1:33p		 High
Sat 8:05p		 Low
Sun 2:26a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:38a		 Low
Sat 12:33p		 High
Sat 7:00p		 Low
Sun 1:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 7:04a		 Low
Sat 12:58p		 High
Sat 7:30p		 Low
Sun 1:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:41a		 Low
Sat 12:43p		 High
Sat 7:05p		 Low
Sun 1:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 7:44a		 Low
Sat 1:36p		 High
Sat 8:05p		 Low
Sun 2:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: Variable winds around 5 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

