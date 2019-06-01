Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 1, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 78° Winds From the Southeast

5 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 59° - 71°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:24pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:02a Low

Sat 1:07p High

Sat 7:18p Low

Sun 1:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:36a Low

Sat 12:31p High

Sat 6:52p Low

Sun 1:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:50a Low

Sat 12:43p High

Sat 7:06p Low

Sun 1:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:32a Low

Sat 12:35p High

Sat 6:48p Low

Sun 1:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:16a High

Sat 10:42a Low

Sat 5:12p High

Sat 10:58p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:53a Low

Sat 1:00p High

Sat 7:11p Low

Sun 1:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:49a Low

Sat 4:46p High

Sat 10:05p Low

Sun 5:36a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:40a Low

Sat 1:33p High

Sat 8:05p Low

Sun 2:26a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:38a Low

Sat 12:33p High

Sat 7:00p Low

Sun 1:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:04a Low

Sat 12:58p High

Sat 7:30p Low

Sun 1:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:41a Low

Sat 12:43p High

Sat 7:05p Low

Sun 1:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:44a Low

Sat 1:36p High

Sat 8:05p Low

Sun 2:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : Variable winds around 5 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

MON : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE : NW winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

WED : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).