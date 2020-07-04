Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 4, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Minor coastal flooding is possible with the evening high tide cycle tonight.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature76° - 83°
WindsFrom the Northeast
7 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature72° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 7:48a		Low
Sat 1:58p		High
Sat 8:10p		Low
Sun 2:46a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:22a		Low
Sat 1:22p		High
Sat 7:44p		Low
Sun 2:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:36a		Low
Sat 1:34p		High
Sat 7:58p		Low
Sun 2:22a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:18a		Low
Sat 1:26p		High
Sat 7:40p		Low
Sun 2:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:00a		High
Sat 11:28a		Low
Sat 6:03p		High
Sat 11:50p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 7:39a		Low
Sat 1:52p		High
Sat 8:02p		Low
Sun 2:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:34a		High
Sat 10:35a		Low
Sat 5:37p		High
Sat 10:57p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 8:24a		Low
Sat 2:13p		High
Sat 8:46p		Low
Sun 3:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:29a		Low
Sat 1:25p		High
Sat 7:52p		Low
Sun 2:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 7:55a		Low
Sat 1:44p		High
Sat 8:25p		Low
Sun 2:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:36a		Low
Sat 1:29p		High
Sat 8:01p		Low
Sun 2:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 8:36a		Low
Sat 2:26p		High
Sat 8:59p		Low
Sun 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

