Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 4, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
Minor coastal flooding is possible with the evening high tide cycle tonight.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 83°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
7 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:48a
|Low
Sat 1:58p
|High
Sat 8:10p
|Low
Sun 2:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:22a
|Low
Sat 1:22p
|High
Sat 7:44p
|Low
Sun 2:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:36a
|Low
Sat 1:34p
|High
Sat 7:58p
|Low
Sun 2:22a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:18a
|Low
Sat 1:26p
|High
Sat 7:40p
|Low
Sun 2:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:00a
|High
Sat 11:28a
|Low
Sat 6:03p
|High
Sat 11:50p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:39a
|Low
Sat 1:52p
|High
Sat 8:02p
|Low
Sun 2:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:34a
|High
Sat 10:35a
|Low
Sat 5:37p
|High
Sat 10:57p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:24a
|Low
Sat 2:13p
|High
Sat 8:46p
|Low
Sun 3:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:29a
|Low
Sat 1:25p
|High
Sat 7:52p
|Low
Sun 2:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:55a
|Low
Sat 1:44p
|High
Sat 8:25p
|Low
Sun 2:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:36a
|Low
Sat 1:29p
|High
Sat 8:01p
|Low
Sun 2:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:36a
|Low
Sat 2:26p
|High
Sat 8:59p
|Low
Sun 3:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).