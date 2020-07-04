Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 4, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Minor coastal flooding is possible with the evening high tide cycle tonight.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 83° Winds From the Northeast

7 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:48a Low

Sat 1:58p High

Sat 8:10p Low

Sun 2:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:22a Low

Sat 1:22p High

Sat 7:44p Low

Sun 2:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:36a Low

Sat 1:34p High

Sat 7:58p Low

Sun 2:22a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:18a Low

Sat 1:26p High

Sat 7:40p Low

Sun 2:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:00a High

Sat 11:28a Low

Sat 6:03p High

Sat 11:50p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:39a Low

Sat 1:52p High

Sat 8:02p Low

Sun 2:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:34a High

Sat 10:35a Low

Sat 5:37p High

Sat 10:57p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:24a Low

Sat 2:13p High

Sat 8:46p Low

Sun 3:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:29a Low

Sat 1:25p High

Sat 7:52p Low

Sun 2:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:55a Low

Sat 1:44p High

Sat 8:25p Low

Sun 2:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:36a Low

Sat 1:29p High

Sat 8:01p Low

Sun 2:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:36a Low

Sat 2:26p High

Sat 8:59p Low

Sun 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).