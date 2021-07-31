Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 31, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 79°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:52am - 8:12pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 7:58a
|High
Sat 2:23p
|Low
Sat 8:55p
|High
Sun 2:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:22a
|High
Sat 1:57p
|Low
Sat 8:19p
|High
Sun 2:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:34a
|High
Sat 2:11p
|Low
Sat 8:31p
|High
Sun 2:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:26a
|High
Sat 1:53p
|Low
Sat 8:23p
|High
Sun 2:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:32a
|Low
Sat 12:03p
|High
Sat 6:03p
|Low
Sun 1:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:06a
|High
Sat 2:22p
|Low
Sat 8:54p
|High
Sun 2:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 11:37a
|High
Sat 5:10p
|Low
Sun 12:34a
|High
Sun 5:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 8:31a
|High
Sat 3:01p
|Low
Sat 9:16p
|High
Sun 3:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:41a
|High
Sat 2:06p
|Low
Sat 8:29p
|High
Sun 2:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 7:55a
|High
Sat 2:19p
|Low
Sat 8:41p
|High
Sun 2:31a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:45a
|High
Sat 2:11p
|Low
Sat 8:26p
|High
Sun 2:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 8:40a
|High
Sat 3:04p
|Low
Sat 9:25p
|High
Sun 3:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).