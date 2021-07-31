Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 31, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 79° Winds From the South

7 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 63° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:52am - 8:12pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 7:58a High

Sat 2:23p Low

Sat 8:55p High

Sun 2:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:22a High

Sat 1:57p Low

Sat 8:19p High

Sun 2:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:34a High

Sat 2:11p Low

Sat 8:31p High

Sun 2:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:26a High

Sat 1:53p Low

Sat 8:23p High

Sun 2:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:32a Low

Sat 12:03p High

Sat 6:03p Low

Sun 1:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:06a High

Sat 2:22p Low

Sat 8:54p High

Sun 2:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 11:37a High

Sat 5:10p Low

Sun 12:34a High

Sun 5:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 8:31a High

Sat 3:01p Low

Sat 9:16p High

Sun 3:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:41a High

Sat 2:06p Low

Sat 8:29p High

Sun 2:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 7:55a High

Sat 2:19p Low

Sat 8:41p High

Sun 2:31a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:45a High

Sat 2:11p Low

Sat 8:26p High

Sun 2:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 8:40a High

Sat 3:04p Low

Sat 9:25p High

Sun 3:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).