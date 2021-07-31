Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 31, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature74° - 79°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature63° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:52am - 8:12pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 7:58a		High
Sat 2:23p		Low
Sat 8:55p		High
Sun 2:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:22a		High
Sat 1:57p		Low
Sat 8:19p		High
Sun 2:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:34a		High
Sat 2:11p		Low
Sat 8:31p		High
Sun 2:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:26a		High
Sat 1:53p		Low
Sat 8:23p		High
Sun 2:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:32a		Low
Sat 12:03p		High
Sat 6:03p		Low
Sun 1:00a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 8:06a		High
Sat 2:22p		Low
Sat 8:54p		High
Sun 2:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 11:37a		High
Sat 5:10p		Low
Sun 12:34a		High
Sun 5:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 8:31a		High
Sat 3:01p		Low
Sat 9:16p		High
Sun 3:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:41a		High
Sat 2:06p		Low
Sat 8:29p		High
Sun 2:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 7:55a		High
Sat 2:19p		Low
Sat 8:41p		High
Sun 2:31a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:45a		High
Sat 2:11p		Low
Sat 8:26p		High
Sun 2:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 8:40a		High
Sat 3:04p		Low
Sat 9:25p		High
Sun 3:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

