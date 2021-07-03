Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 3, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature67° - 71°
WindsFrom the North
10 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature64° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:30pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 9:44a		High
Sat 3:56p		Low
Sat 10:34p		High
Sun 4:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:08a		High
Sat 3:30p		Low
Sat 9:58p		High
Sun 3:46a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:20a		High
Sat 3:44p		Low
Sat 10:10p		High
Sun 4:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:12a		High
Sat 3:26p		Low
Sat 10:02p		High
Sun 3:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:00a		Low
Sat 1:49p		High
Sat 7:36p		Low
Sun 2:39a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 9:43a		High
Sat 4:01p		Low
Sat 10:29p		High
Sun 4:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 6:07a		Low
Sat 1:23p		High
Sat 6:43p		Low
Sun 2:13a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 10:05a		High
Sat 4:36p		Low
Sat 10:49p		High
Sun 4:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:21a		High
Sat 3:50p		Low
Sat 10:09p		High
Sun 4:01a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 9:33a		High
Sat 4:03p		Low
Sat 10:21p		High
Sun 4:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:26a		High
Sat 4:07p		Low
Sat 10:12p		High
Sun 4:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 10:18a		High
Sat 4:48p		Low
Sat 11:07p		High
Sun 5:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

