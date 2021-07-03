Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 3, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 71° Winds From the North

10 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 64° - 79°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:30pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 9:44a High

Sat 3:56p Low

Sat 10:34p High

Sun 4:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:08a High

Sat 3:30p Low

Sat 9:58p High

Sun 3:46a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:20a High

Sat 3:44p Low

Sat 10:10p High

Sun 4:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:12a High

Sat 3:26p Low

Sat 10:02p High

Sun 3:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:00a Low

Sat 1:49p High

Sat 7:36p Low

Sun 2:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:43a High

Sat 4:01p Low

Sat 10:29p High

Sun 4:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 6:07a Low

Sat 1:23p High

Sat 6:43p Low

Sun 2:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 10:05a High

Sat 4:36p Low

Sat 10:49p High

Sun 4:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:21a High

Sat 3:50p Low

Sat 10:09p High

Sun 4:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 9:33a High

Sat 4:03p Low

Sat 10:21p High

Sun 4:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:26a High

Sat 4:07p Low

Sat 10:12p High

Sun 4:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 10:18a High

Sat 4:48p Low

Sat 11:07p High

Sun 5:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).