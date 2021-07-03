Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 3, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 71°
|Winds
|From the North
10 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 9:44a
|High
Sat 3:56p
|Low
Sat 10:34p
|High
Sun 4:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:08a
|High
Sat 3:30p
|Low
Sat 9:58p
|High
Sun 3:46a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:20a
|High
Sat 3:44p
|Low
Sat 10:10p
|High
Sun 4:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:12a
|High
Sat 3:26p
|Low
Sat 10:02p
|High
Sun 3:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:00a
|Low
Sat 1:49p
|High
Sat 7:36p
|Low
Sun 2:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:43a
|High
Sat 4:01p
|Low
Sat 10:29p
|High
Sun 4:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 6:07a
|Low
Sat 1:23p
|High
Sat 6:43p
|Low
Sun 2:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 10:05a
|High
Sat 4:36p
|Low
Sat 10:49p
|High
Sun 4:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:21a
|High
Sat 3:50p
|Low
Sat 10:09p
|High
Sun 4:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 9:33a
|High
Sat 4:03p
|Low
Sat 10:21p
|High
Sun 4:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:26a
|High
Sat 4:07p
|Low
Sat 10:12p
|High
Sun 4:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 10:18a
|High
Sat 4:48p
|Low
Sat 11:07p
|High
Sun 5:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).