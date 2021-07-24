Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 24, 2021
Advisories
--Localized minor coastal flooding is possible during Saturday evening's high tide cycle. The few inches of water rise is due to Friday's full moon causing a higher astronomical tide.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 83°
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:46am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 8:42a
|Low
Sat 2:53p
|High
Sat 9:01p
|Low
Sun 3:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:16a
|Low
Sat 2:17p
|High
Sat 8:35p
|Low
Sun 3:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:30a
|Low
Sat 2:29p
|High
Sat 8:49p
|Low
Sun 3:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:12a
|Low
Sat 2:21p
|High
Sat 8:31p
|Low
Sun 3:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:53a
|High
Sat 12:22p
|Low
Sat 6:58p
|High
Sun 12:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:32a
|Low
Sat 2:46p
|High
Sat 8:53p
|Low
Sun 3:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:27a
|High
Sat 11:29a
|Low
Sat 6:32p
|High
Sat 11:48p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 9:15a
|Low
Sat 3:06p
|High
Sat 9:37p
|Low
Sun 4:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:21a
|Low
Sat 2:17p
|High
Sat 8:42p
|Low
Sun 3:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 8:51a
|Low
Sat 2:38p
|High
Sat 9:19p
|Low
Sun 3:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:28a
|Low
Sat 2:21p
|High
Sat 8:53p
|Low
Sun 3:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:27a
|Low
Sat 3:19p
|High
Sat 9:50p
|Low
Sun 4:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).