Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 24, 2021

Advisories

--Localized minor coastal flooding is possible during Saturday evening's high tide cycle. The few inches of water rise is due to Friday's full moon causing a higher astronomical tide.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 83° Winds From the South

10 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:46am - 8:19pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:42a Low

Sat 2:53p High

Sat 9:01p Low

Sun 3:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:16a Low

Sat 2:17p High

Sat 8:35p Low

Sun 3:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:30a Low

Sat 2:29p High

Sat 8:49p Low

Sun 3:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:12a Low

Sat 2:21p High

Sat 8:31p Low

Sun 3:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:53a High

Sat 12:22p Low

Sat 6:58p High

Sun 12:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:32a Low

Sat 2:46p High

Sat 8:53p Low

Sun 3:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:27a High

Sat 11:29a Low

Sat 6:32p High

Sat 11:48p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 9:15a Low

Sat 3:06p High

Sat 9:37p Low

Sun 4:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:21a Low

Sat 2:17p High

Sat 8:42p Low

Sun 3:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:51a Low

Sat 2:38p High

Sat 9:19p Low

Sun 3:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:28a Low

Sat 2:21p High

Sat 8:53p Low

Sun 3:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:27a Low

Sat 3:19p High

Sat 9:50p Low

Sun 4:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).