Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 24, 2021

Advisories

--Localized minor coastal flooding is possible during Saturday evening's high tide cycle. The few inches of water rise is due to Friday's full moon causing a higher astronomical tide.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature77° - 83°
WindsFrom the South
10 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature70° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:46am - 8:19pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 8:42a		Low
Sat 2:53p		High
Sat 9:01p		Low
Sun 3:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:16a		Low
Sat 2:17p		High
Sat 8:35p		Low
Sun 3:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:30a		Low
Sat 2:29p		High
Sat 8:49p		Low
Sun 3:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:12a		Low
Sat 2:21p		High
Sat 8:31p		Low
Sun 3:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:53a		High
Sat 12:22p		Low
Sat 6:58p		High
Sun 12:41a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 8:32a		Low
Sat 2:46p		High
Sat 8:53p		Low
Sun 3:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:27a		High
Sat 11:29a		Low
Sat 6:32p		High
Sat 11:48p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 9:15a		Low
Sat 3:06p		High
Sat 9:37p		Low
Sun 4:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:21a		Low
Sat 2:17p		High
Sat 8:42p		Low
Sun 3:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 8:51a		Low
Sat 2:38p		High
Sat 9:19p		Low
Sun 3:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:28a		Low
Sat 2:21p		High
Sat 8:53p		Low
Sun 3:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 9:27a		Low
Sat 3:19p		High
Sat 9:50p		Low
Sun 4:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

