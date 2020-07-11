Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 11, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
Small craft advisory in effect this evening. See Marine Forecast section below.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 7:02a
|High
Sat 1:29p
|Low
Sat 7:28p
|High
Sun 1:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:26a
|High
Sat 1:03p
|Low
Sat 6:52p
|High
Sun 1:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:38a
|High
Sat 1:17p
|Low
Sat 7:04p
|High
Sun 1:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:30a
|High
Sat 12:59p
|Low
Sat 6:56p
|High
Sun 1:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 11:07a
|High
Sat 5:09p
|Low
Sat 11:33p
|High
Sun 5:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:11a
|High
Sat 1:20p
|Low
Sat 7:30p
|High
Sun 1:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 10:41a
|High
Sat 4:16p
|Low
Sat 11:07p
|High
Sun 4:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 7:40a
|High
Sat 2:00p
|Low
Sat 7:55p
|High
Sun 2:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:50a
|High
Sat 1:02p
|Low
Sat 7:06p
|High
Sun 1:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 7:08a
|High
Sat 1:16p
|Low
Sat 7:20p
|High
Sun 1:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:55a
|High
Sat 1:05p
|Low
Sat 7:04p
|High
Sun 1:11a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:45a
|High
Sat 1:59p
|Low
Sat 8:03p
|High
Sun 2:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).