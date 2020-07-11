Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 11, 2020

Advisories

Small craft advisory in effect this evening. See Marine Forecast section below.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature82° - 87°
WindsFrom the South

12 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature75° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay		Low

Sat 7:02a		High

Sat 1:29p		Low

Sat 7:28p		High

Sun 1:37a
LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean		Low

Sat 6:26a		High

Sat 1:03p		Low

Sat 6:52p		High

Sun 1:11a
MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean		Low

Sat 6:38a		High

Sat 1:17p		Low

Sat 7:04p		High

Sun 1:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean		Low

Sat 6:30a		High

Sat 12:59p		Low

Sat 6:56p		High

Sun 1:07a
SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay		Low

Sat 11:07a		High

Sat 5:09p		Low

Sat 11:33p		High

Sun 5:17a
BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay		Low

Sat 7:11a		High

Sat 1:20p		Low

Sat 7:30p		High

Sun 1:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay		Low

Sat 10:41a		High

Sat 4:16p		Low

Sat 11:07p		High

Sun 4:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay		Low

Sat 7:40a		High

Sat 2:00p		Low

Sat 7:55p		High

Sun 2:02a
ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean		Low

Sat 6:50a		High

Sat 1:02p		Low

Sat 7:06p		High

Sun 1:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet		Low

Sat 7:08a		High

Sat 1:16p		Low

Sat 7:20p		High

Sun 1:28a
WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean		Low

Sat 6:55a		High

Sat 1:05p		Low

Sat 7:04p		High

Sun 1:11a
CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay		Low

Sat 7:45a		High

Sat 1:59p		Low

Sat 8:03p		High

Sun 2:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

