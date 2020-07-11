Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 11, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Small craft advisory in effect this evening. See Marine Forecast section below.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 87° Winds From the South



12 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)



11 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 75° - 78°



(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK



Sandy Hook Bay Low



Sat 7:02a High



Sat 1:29p Low



Sat 7:28p High



Sun 1:37a LONG BRANCH



Atlantic Ocean Low



Sat 6:26a High



Sat 1:03p Low



Sat 6:52p High



Sun 1:11a MANASQUAN INLET



Atlantic Ocean Low



Sat 6:38a High



Sat 1:17p Low



Sat 7:04p High



Sun 1:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS



Atlantic Ocean Low



Sat 6:30a High



Sat 12:59p Low



Sat 6:56p High



Sun 1:07a SEASIDE PARK



Barnegat Bay Low



Sat 11:07a High



Sat 5:09p Low



Sat 11:33p High



Sun 5:17a BARNEGAT INLET



Barnegat Bay Low



Sat 7:11a High



Sat 1:20p Low



Sat 7:30p High



Sun 1:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE



Manahawkin Bay Low



Sat 10:41a High



Sat 4:16p Low



Sat 11:07p High



Sun 4:24a LITTLE EGG INLET



Great Bay Low



Sat 7:40a High



Sat 2:00p Low



Sat 7:55p High



Sun 2:02a ATLANTIC CITY



Atlantic Ocean Low



Sat 6:50a High



Sat 1:02p Low



Sat 7:06p High



Sun 1:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE



Townsends Inlet Low



Sat 7:08a High



Sat 1:16p Low



Sat 7:20p High



Sun 1:28a WILDWOOD CREST



Atlantic Ocean Low



Sat 6:55a High



Sat 1:05p Low



Sat 7:04p High



Sun 1:11a CAPE MAY



Delaware Bay Low



Sat 7:45a High



Sat 1:59p Low



Sat 8:03p High



Sun 2:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).