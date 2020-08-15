Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 15, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 82° Winds From the Northeast

14 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)

12 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 5:22a Low

Sat 11:27a High

Sat 5:36p Low

Sun 12:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:51a High

Sat 5:10p Low

Sat 11:51p High

Sun 5:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:10a Low

Sat 11:03a High

Sat 5:24p Low

Sun 12:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:55a High

Sat 5:06p Low

Sat 11:55p High

Sun 5:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:02a Low

Sat 3:32p High

Sat 9:16p Low

Sun 4:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:17a Low

Sat 11:13a High

Sat 5:31p Low

Sun 12:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 8:09a Low

Sat 3:06p High

Sat 8:23p Low

Sun 4:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 6:02a Low

Sat 11:46a High

Sat 6:27p Low

Sun 12:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:02a Low

Sat 10:47a High

Sat 5:25p Low

Sat 11:59p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 5:19a Low

Sat 11:06a High

Sat 5:55p Low

Sun 12:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:06a Low

Sat 10:59a High

Sat 5:35p Low

Sun 12:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 6:01a Low

Sat 11:51a High

Sat 6:28p Low

Sun 12:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).