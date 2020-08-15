Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 15, 2020

4th Ave Beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature77° - 82°
WindsFrom the Northeast
14 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
12 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature71° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 5:22a		Low
Sat 11:27a		High
Sat 5:36p		Low
Sun 12:27a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:51a		High
Sat 5:10p		Low
Sat 11:51p		High
Sun 5:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:10a		Low
Sat 11:03a		High
Sat 5:24p		Low
Sun 12:03a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:55a		High
Sat 5:06p		Low
Sat 11:55p		High
Sun 5:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:02a		Low
Sat 3:32p		High
Sat 9:16p		Low
Sun 4:32a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:17a		Low
Sat 11:13a		High
Sat 5:31p		Low
Sun 12:21a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 8:09a		Low
Sat 3:06p		High
Sat 8:23p		Low
Sun 4:06a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 6:02a		Low
Sat 11:46a		High
Sat 6:27p		Low
Sun 12:58a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:02a		Low
Sat 10:47a		High
Sat 5:25p		Low
Sat 11:59p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 5:19a		Low
Sat 11:06a		High
Sat 5:55p		Low
Sun 12:22a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:06a		Low
Sat 10:59a		High
Sat 5:35p		Low
Sun 12:04a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 6:01a		Low
Sat 11:51a		High
Sat 6:28p		Low
Sun 12:54a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top