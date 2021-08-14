Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 14, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 90° Winds From the North

8 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)

7 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 79°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:06am - 7:56pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:39a High

Sat 1:06p Low

Sat 7:23p High

Sun 1:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:03a High

Sat 12:40p Low

Sat 6:47p High

Sun 12:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:15a High

Sat 12:54p Low

Sat 6:59p High

Sun 1:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:07a High

Sat 12:36p Low

Sat 6:51p High

Sun 12:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:44a High

Sat 4:46p Low

Sat 11:28p High

Sun 5:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:45a High

Sat 12:57p Low

Sat 7:26p High

Sun 1:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:18a High

Sat 3:53p Low

Sat 11:02p High

Sun 4:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:16a High

Sat 1:46p Low

Sat 7:57p High

Sun 2:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:16a High

Sat 12:37p Low

Sat 6:56p High

Sun 12:48a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:43a High

Sat 1:11p Low

Sat 7:23p High

Sun 1:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:24a High

Sat 12:43p Low

Sat 7:03p High

Sun 1:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:18a High

Sat 1:45p Low

Sat 7:56p High

Sun 2:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the evening.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).