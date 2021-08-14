Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 14, 2021

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature80° - 90°
WindsFrom the North
8 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
7 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature73° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:06am - 7:56pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 6:39a		High
Sat 1:06p		Low
Sat 7:23p		High
Sun 1:20a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:03a		High
Sat 12:40p		Low
Sat 6:47p		High
Sun 12:54a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:15a		High
Sat 12:54p		Low
Sat 6:59p		High
Sun 1:08a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:07a		High
Sat 12:36p		Low
Sat 6:51p		High
Sun 12:50a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:44a		High
Sat 4:46p		Low
Sat 11:28p		High
Sun 5:00a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:45a		High
Sat 12:57p		Low
Sat 7:26p		High
Sun 1:12a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 10:18a		High
Sat 3:53p		Low
Sat 11:02p		High
Sun 4:07a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 7:16a		High
Sat 1:46p		Low
Sat 7:57p		High
Sun 2:01a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:16a		High
Sat 12:37p		Low
Sat 6:56p		High
Sun 12:48a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 6:43a		High
Sat 1:11p		Low
Sat 7:23p		High
Sun 1:22a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:24a		High
Sat 12:43p		Low
Sat 7:03p		High
Sun 1:01a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 7:18a		High
Sat 1:45p		Low
Sat 7:56p		High
Sun 2:05a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the evening.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

