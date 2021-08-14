Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 14, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 90°
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
7 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:06am - 7:56pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:39a
|High
Sat 1:06p
|Low
Sat 7:23p
|High
Sun 1:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:03a
|High
Sat 12:40p
|Low
Sat 6:47p
|High
Sun 12:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:15a
|High
Sat 12:54p
|Low
Sat 6:59p
|High
Sun 1:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:07a
|High
Sat 12:36p
|Low
Sat 6:51p
|High
Sun 12:50a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:44a
|High
Sat 4:46p
|Low
Sat 11:28p
|High
Sun 5:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:45a
|High
Sat 12:57p
|Low
Sat 7:26p
|High
Sun 1:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 10:18a
|High
Sat 3:53p
|Low
Sat 11:02p
|High
Sun 4:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 7:16a
|High
Sat 1:46p
|Low
Sat 7:57p
|High
Sun 2:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:16a
|High
Sat 12:37p
|Low
Sat 6:56p
|High
Sun 12:48a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:43a
|High
Sat 1:11p
|Low
Sat 7:23p
|High
Sun 1:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:24a
|High
Sat 12:43p
|Low
Sat 7:03p
|High
Sun 1:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:18a
|High
Sat 1:45p
|Low
Sat 7:56p
|High
Sun 2:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the evening.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).