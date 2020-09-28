Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 28, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 78° Winds From the South

11 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 67° - 70°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 6:08a Low

Mon 12:19p High

Mon 6:26p Low

Tue 12:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:42a Low

Mon 11:43a High

Mon 6:00p Low

Tue 12:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:56a Low

Mon 11:55a High

Mon 6:14p Low

Tue 12:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:38a Low

Mon 11:47a High

Mon 5:56p Low

Tue 12:17a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:48a Low

Mon 4:24p High

Mon 10:06p Low

Tue 4:54a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:58a Low

Mon 12:09p High

Mon 6:15p Low

Tue 12:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 8:55a Low

Mon 3:58p High

Mon 9:13p Low

Tue 4:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 6:36a Low

Mon 12:32p High

Mon 6:55p Low

Tue 1:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:58a Low

Mon 11:54a High

Mon 6:12p Low

Tue 12:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 6:14a Low

Mon 12:10p High

Mon 6:38p Low

Tue 12:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:13a Low

Mon 12:04p High

Mon 6:29p Low

Tue 12:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 7:01a Low

Mon 12:57p High

Mon 7:19p Low

Tue 1:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Showers.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).