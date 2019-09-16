Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 16, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:45am - 7:10pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Live from the Shore
Ocean City 11th Street Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:50a
|Low
Mon 4:13p
|High
Mon 10:06p
|Low
Tue 4:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:24a
|Low
Mon 3:37p
|High
Mon 9:40p
|Low
Tue 3:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:38a
|Low
Mon 3:49p
|High
Mon 9:54p
|Low
Tue 3:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:20a
|Low
Mon 3:41p
|High
Mon 9:36p
|Low
Tue 3:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:55a
|High
Mon 1:30p
|Low
Mon 8:18p
|High
Tue 1:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:42a
|Low
Mon 4:03p
|High
Mon 9:57p
|Low
Tue 4:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:29a
|High
Mon 12:37p
|Low
Mon 7:52p
|High
Tue 12:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:34a
|Low
Mon 4:35p
|High
Mon 10:45p
|Low
Tue 4:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:29a
|Low
Mon 3:39p
|High
Mon 9:44p
|Low
Tue 3:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:01a
|Low
Mon 4:00p
|High
Mon 10:18p
|Low
Tue 4:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:32a
|Low
Mon 3:40p
|High
Mon 9:48p
|Low
Tue 3:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:35a
|Low
Mon 4:40p
|High
Mon 10:53p
|Low
Tue 4:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).