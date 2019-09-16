Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 16, 2019

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature74° - 81°
WindsFrom the Northeast
6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature72° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:45am - 7:10pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:50a		Low
Mon 4:13p		High
Mon 10:06p		Low
Tue 4:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:24a		Low
Mon 3:37p		High
Mon 9:40p		Low
Tue 3:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:38a		Low
Mon 3:49p		High
Mon 9:54p		Low
Tue 3:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:20a		Low
Mon 3:41p		High
Mon 9:36p		Low
Tue 3:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:55a		High
Mon 1:30p		Low
Mon 8:18p		High
Tue 1:46a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:42a		Low
Mon 4:03p		High
Mon 9:57p		Low
Tue 4:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:29a		High
Mon 12:37p		Low
Mon 7:52p		High
Tue 12:53a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:34a		Low
Mon 4:35p		High
Mon 10:45p		Low
Tue 4:50a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:29a		Low
Mon 3:39p		High
Mon 9:44p		Low
Tue 3:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:01a		Low
Mon 4:00p		High
Mon 10:18p		Low
Tue 4:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:32a		Low
Mon 3:40p		High
Mon 9:48p		Low
Tue 3:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:35a		Low
Mon 4:40p		High
Mon 10:53p		Low
Tue 4:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

