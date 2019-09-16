Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 16, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 81° Winds From the Northeast

6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:45am - 7:10pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:50a Low

Mon 4:13p High

Mon 10:06p Low

Tue 4:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:24a Low

Mon 3:37p High

Mon 9:40p Low

Tue 3:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:38a Low

Mon 3:49p High

Mon 9:54p Low

Tue 3:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:20a Low

Mon 3:41p High

Mon 9:36p Low

Tue 3:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:55a High

Mon 1:30p Low

Mon 8:18p High

Tue 1:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:42a Low

Mon 4:03p High

Mon 9:57p Low

Tue 4:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:29a High

Mon 12:37p Low

Mon 7:52p High

Tue 12:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:34a Low

Mon 4:35p High

Mon 10:45p Low

Tue 4:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:29a Low

Mon 3:39p High

Mon 9:44p Low

Tue 3:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:01a Low

Mon 4:00p High

Mon 10:18p Low

Tue 4:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:32a Low

Mon 3:40p High

Mon 9:48p Low

Tue 3:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:35a Low

Mon 4:40p High

Mon 10:53p Low

Tue 4:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).