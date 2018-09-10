Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 10, 2018

Red flag in the sand in Asbury Park (Gino D, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 78°
Winds From the East
19 - 31 mph (Gust 41 mph)
16 - 27 knots (Gust 36 knots)
Waves 5 - 11 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 70° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:19pm
UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 8:53a		 Low
Mon 3:10p		 High
Mon 9:10p		 Low
Tue 3:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:27a		 Low
Mon 2:34p		 High
Mon 8:44p		 Low
Tue 3:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:41a		 Low
Mon 2:46p		 High
Mon 8:58p		 Low
Tue 3:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:23a		 Low
Mon 2:38p		 High
Mon 8:40p		 Low
Tue 3:08a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 6:58a		 High
Mon 12:33p		 Low
Mon 7:15p		 High
Tue 12:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 8:44a		 Low
Mon 3:05p		 High
Mon 9:03p		 Low
Tue 3:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 6:32a		 High
Mon 11:40a		 Low
Mon 6:49p		 High
Mon 11:57p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 9:27a		 Low
Mon 3:28p		 High
Mon 9:48p		 Low
Tue 4:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:31a		 Low
Mon 2:36p		 High
Mon 8:50p		 Low
Tue 3:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 9:03a		 Low
Mon 3:00p		 High
Mon 9:26p		 Low
Tue 3:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:38a		 Low
Mon 2:44p		 High
Mon 9:01p		 Low
Tue 3:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 9:38a		 Low
Mon 3:39p		 High
Mon 10:00p		 Low
Tue 4:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 12 to 13 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers until late afternoon. A chance of tstms this afternoon. A chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: SE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas around 11 ft, subsiding to 8 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 9 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 9 to 10 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 10 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 9 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top