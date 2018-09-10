Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 10, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 78° Winds From the East

19 - 31 mph (Gust 41 mph)

16 - 27 knots (Gust 36 knots) Waves 5 - 11 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 70° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:19pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:53a Low

Mon 3:10p High

Mon 9:10p Low

Tue 3:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:27a Low

Mon 2:34p High

Mon 8:44p Low

Tue 3:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:41a Low

Mon 2:46p High

Mon 8:58p Low

Tue 3:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:23a Low

Mon 2:38p High

Mon 8:40p Low

Tue 3:08a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:58a High

Mon 12:33p Low

Mon 7:15p High

Tue 12:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:44a Low

Mon 3:05p High

Mon 9:03p Low

Tue 3:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:32a High

Mon 11:40a Low

Mon 6:49p High

Mon 11:57p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:27a Low

Mon 3:28p High

Mon 9:48p Low

Tue 4:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:31a Low

Mon 2:36p High

Mon 8:50p Low

Tue 3:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:03a Low

Mon 3:00p High

Mon 9:26p Low

Tue 3:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:38a Low

Mon 2:44p High

Mon 9:01p Low

Tue 3:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:38a Low

Mon 3:39p High

Mon 10:00p Low

Tue 4:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 12 to 13 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers until late afternoon. A chance of tstms this afternoon. A chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: SE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas around 11 ft, subsiding to 8 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 9 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 9 to 10 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 10 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 9 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).