Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 31, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 70° Winds From the Northwest

7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 55° - 66°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:19pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:50a High

Mon 1:03p Low

Mon 7:02p High

Tue 1:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:14a High

Mon 12:37p Low

Mon 6:26p High

Tue 12:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:26a High

Mon 12:51p Low

Mon 6:38p High

Tue 1:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:18a High

Mon 12:33p Low

Mon 6:30p High

Tue 12:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:55a High

Mon 4:43p Low

Mon 11:07p High

Tue 4:59a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:57a High

Mon 12:53p Low

Mon 7:02p High

Tue 1:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 10:29a High

Mon 3:50p Low

Mon 10:41p High

Tue 4:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 7:22a High

Mon 1:31p Low

Mon 7:23p High

Tue 1:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:32a High

Mon 12:39p Low

Mon 6:35p High

Tue 12:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:57a High

Mon 1:03p Low

Mon 6:54p High

Tue 1:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:41a High

Mon 12:46p Low

Mon 6:36p High

Tue 1:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:32a High

Mon 1:40p Low

Mon 7:35p High

Tue 1:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).