Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 31, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 70°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:50a
|High
Mon 1:03p
|Low
Mon 7:02p
|High
Tue 1:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:14a
|High
Mon 12:37p
|Low
Mon 6:26p
|High
Tue 12:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:26a
|High
Mon 12:51p
|Low
Mon 6:38p
|High
Tue 1:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:18a
|High
Mon 12:33p
|Low
Mon 6:30p
|High
Tue 12:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:55a
|High
Mon 4:43p
|Low
Mon 11:07p
|High
Tue 4:59a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:57a
|High
Mon 12:53p
|Low
Mon 7:02p
|High
Tue 1:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 10:29a
|High
Mon 3:50p
|Low
Mon 10:41p
|High
Tue 4:06a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 7:22a
|High
Mon 1:31p
|Low
Mon 7:23p
|High
Tue 1:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:32a
|High
Mon 12:39p
|Low
Mon 6:35p
|High
Tue 12:55a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:57a
|High
Mon 1:03p
|Low
Mon 6:54p
|High
Tue 1:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:41a
|High
Mon 12:46p
|Low
Mon 6:36p
|High
Tue 1:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:32a
|High
Mon 1:40p
|Low
Mon 7:35p
|High
Tue 1:59a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING
THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.
WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).