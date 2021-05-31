Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 31, 2021

Riding on the bay at sunset, with the American flag flapping in the sea breeze. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature64° - 70°
WindsFrom the Northwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature55° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:19pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 6:50a		High
Mon 1:03p		Low
Mon 7:02p		High
Tue 1:19a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:14a		High
Mon 12:37p		Low
Mon 6:26p		High
Tue 12:53a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:26a		High
Mon 12:51p		Low
Mon 6:38p		High
Tue 1:07a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:18a		High
Mon 12:33p		Low
Mon 6:30p		High
Tue 12:49a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:55a		High
Mon 4:43p		Low
Mon 11:07p		High
Tue 4:59a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:57a		High
Mon 12:53p		Low
Mon 7:02p		High
Tue 1:07a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 10:29a		High
Mon 3:50p		Low
Mon 10:41p		High
Tue 4:06a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 7:22a		High
Mon 1:31p		Low
Mon 7:23p		High
Tue 1:48a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:32a		High
Mon 12:39p		Low
Mon 6:35p		High
Tue 12:55a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 6:57a		High
Mon 1:03p		Low
Mon 6:54p		High
Tue 1:26a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:41a		High
Mon 12:46p		Low
Mon 6:36p		High
Tue 1:04a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 7:32a		High
Mon 1:40p		Low
Mon 7:35p		High
Tue 1:59a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top