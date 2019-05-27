Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 27, 2019

Memorial Day wreath at Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 79°
Winds From the North
6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 59° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:20pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 9:23a		 High
Mon 3:28p		 Low
Mon 9:53p		 High
Tue 3:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:47a		 High
Mon 3:02p		 Low
Mon 9:17p		 High
Tue 3:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:59a		 High
Mon 3:16p		 Low
Mon 9:29p		 High
Tue 3:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:51a		 High
Mon 2:58p		 Low
Mon 9:21p		 High
Tue 3:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 6:28a		 Low
Mon 1:28p		 High
Mon 7:08p		 Low
Tue 1:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 9:18a		 High
Mon 3:29p		 Low
Mon 9:40p		 High
Tue 3:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Mon 5:35a		 Low
Mon 1:02p		 High
Mon 6:15p		 Low
Tue 1:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 9:50a		 High
Mon 4:08p		 Low
Mon 10:04p		 High
Tue 4:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 9:01a		 High
Mon 3:19p		 Low
Mon 9:19p		 High
Tue 3:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 9:15a		 High
Mon 3:26p		 Low
Mon 9:28p		 High
Tue 3:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 9:06a		 High
Mon 3:28p		 Low
Mon 9:18p		 High
Tue 3:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 9:51a		 High
Mon 4:08p		 Low
Mon 10:12p		 High
Tue 4:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

