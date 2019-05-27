Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 27, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 79°
|Winds
|From the North
6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 9:23a
|High
Mon 3:28p
|Low
Mon 9:53p
|High
Tue 3:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:47a
|High
Mon 3:02p
|Low
Mon 9:17p
|High
Tue 3:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:59a
|High
Mon 3:16p
|Low
Mon 9:29p
|High
Tue 3:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:51a
|High
Mon 2:58p
|Low
Mon 9:21p
|High
Tue 3:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:28a
|Low
Mon 1:28p
|High
Mon 7:08p
|Low
Tue 1:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:18a
|High
Mon 3:29p
|Low
Mon 9:40p
|High
Tue 3:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 5:35a
|Low
Mon 1:02p
|High
Mon 6:15p
|Low
Tue 1:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:50a
|High
Mon 4:08p
|Low
Mon 10:04p
|High
Tue 4:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:01a
|High
Mon 3:19p
|Low
Mon 9:19p
|High
Tue 3:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 9:15a
|High
Mon 3:26p
|Low
Mon 9:28p
|High
Tue 3:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:06a
|High
Mon 3:28p
|Low
Mon 9:18p
|High
Tue 3:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:51a
|High
Mon 4:08p
|Low
Mon 10:12p
|High
Tue 4:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).