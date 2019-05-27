Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 27, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 79° Winds From the North

6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:20pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 9:23a High

Mon 3:28p Low

Mon 9:53p High

Tue 3:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:47a High

Mon 3:02p Low

Mon 9:17p High

Tue 3:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:59a High

Mon 3:16p Low

Mon 9:29p High

Tue 3:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:51a High

Mon 2:58p Low

Mon 9:21p High

Tue 3:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:28a Low

Mon 1:28p High

Mon 7:08p Low

Tue 1:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:18a High

Mon 3:29p Low

Mon 9:40p High

Tue 3:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 5:35a Low

Mon 1:02p High

Mon 6:15p Low

Tue 1:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:50a High

Mon 4:08p Low

Mon 10:04p High

Tue 4:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:01a High

Mon 3:19p Low

Mon 9:19p High

Tue 3:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 9:15a High

Mon 3:26p Low

Mon 9:28p High

Tue 3:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:06a High

Mon 3:28p Low

Mon 9:18p High

Tue 3:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:51a High

Mon 4:08p Low

Mon 10:12p High

Tue 4:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT : S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI : W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).