Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 18, 2020

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Advisories

  • High risk of rip currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
  • Small craft advisory in effect from 10 am EDT this morning through this afternoon
  • Gale warning in effect from this evening through Tuesday evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature58° - 63°
WindsFrom the Northeast
16 - 28 mph (Gust 35 mph)
14 - 24 knots (Gust 30 knots)
Waves2 - 7 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature55° - 61°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 5:36a		Low
Mon 11:51a		High
Mon 6:07p		Low
Tue 12:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:10a		Low
Mon 11:15a		High
Mon 5:41p		Low
Mon 11:52p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:24a		Low
Mon 11:27a		High
Mon 5:55p		Low
Tue 12:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:06a		Low
Mon 11:19a		High
Mon 5:37p		Low
Mon 11:56p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:16a		Low
Mon 3:56p		High
Mon 9:47p		Low
Tue 4:33a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:30a		Low
Mon 11:47a		High
Mon 6:02p		Low
Tue 12:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 8:23a		Low
Mon 3:30p		High
Mon 8:54p		Low
Tue 4:07a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 6:06a		Low
Mon 12:17p		High
Mon 6:42p		Low
Tue 12:49a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:21a		Low
Mon 11:32a		High
Mon 5:52p		Low
Tue 12:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 5:41a		Low
Mon 11:48a		High
Mon 6:06p		Low
Tue 12:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:36a		Low
Mon 11:40a		High
Mon 6:04p		Low
Tue 12:11a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 6:25a		Low
Mon 12:29p		High
Mon 6:53p		Low
Tue 1:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY LIFE THREATENING CONDITIONS EXIST FOR ALL PEOPLE ENTERING THE SURF.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

