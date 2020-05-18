Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 18, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- High risk of rip currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
- Small craft advisory in effect from 10 am EDT this morning through this afternoon
- Gale warning in effect from this evening through Tuesday evening
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|58° - 63°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
16 - 28 mph (Gust 35 mph)
14 - 24 knots (Gust 30 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 61°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 5:36a
|Low
Mon 11:51a
|High
Mon 6:07p
|Low
Tue 12:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:10a
|Low
Mon 11:15a
|High
Mon 5:41p
|Low
Mon 11:52p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:24a
|Low
Mon 11:27a
|High
Mon 5:55p
|Low
Tue 12:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:06a
|Low
Mon 11:19a
|High
Mon 5:37p
|Low
Mon 11:56p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:16a
|Low
Mon 3:56p
|High
Mon 9:47p
|Low
Tue 4:33a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:30a
|Low
Mon 11:47a
|High
Mon 6:02p
|Low
Tue 12:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 8:23a
|Low
Mon 3:30p
|High
Mon 8:54p
|Low
Tue 4:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 6:06a
|Low
Mon 12:17p
|High
Mon 6:42p
|Low
Tue 12:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:21a
|Low
Mon 11:32a
|High
Mon 5:52p
|Low
Tue 12:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 5:41a
|Low
Mon 11:48a
|High
Mon 6:06p
|Low
Tue 12:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:36a
|Low
Mon 11:40a
|High
Mon 6:04p
|Low
Tue 12:11a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 6:25a
|Low
Mon 12:29p
|High
Mon 6:53p
|Low
Tue 1:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY LIFE THREATENING CONDITIONS EXIST FOR ALL PEOPLE ENTERING THE SURF.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).