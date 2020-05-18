Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 18, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

High risk of rip currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

Small craft advisory in effect from 10 am EDT this morning through this afternoon

Gale warning in effect from this evening through Tuesday evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 58° - 63° Winds From the Northeast

16 - 28 mph (Gust 35 mph)

14 - 24 knots (Gust 30 knots) Waves 2 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 55° - 61°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 5:36a Low

Mon 11:51a High

Mon 6:07p Low

Tue 12:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:10a Low

Mon 11:15a High

Mon 5:41p Low

Mon 11:52p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:24a Low

Mon 11:27a High

Mon 5:55p Low

Tue 12:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:06a Low

Mon 11:19a High

Mon 5:37p Low

Mon 11:56p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:16a Low

Mon 3:56p High

Mon 9:47p Low

Tue 4:33a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:30a Low

Mon 11:47a High

Mon 6:02p Low

Tue 12:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 8:23a Low

Mon 3:30p High

Mon 8:54p Low

Tue 4:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 6:06a Low

Mon 12:17p High

Mon 6:42p Low

Tue 12:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:21a Low

Mon 11:32a High

Mon 5:52p Low

Tue 12:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 5:41a Low

Mon 11:48a High

Mon 6:06p Low

Tue 12:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:36a Low

Mon 11:40a High

Mon 6:04p Low

Tue 12:11a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 6:25a Low

Mon 12:29p High

Mon 6:53p Low

Tue 1:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).