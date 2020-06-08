Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 8, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 77° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 57° - 71°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:40a Low

Mon 4:43p High

Mon 10:56p Low

Tue 5:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:14a Low

Mon 4:07p High

Mon 10:30p Low

Tue 4:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:28a Low

Mon 4:19p High

Mon 10:44p Low

Tue 5:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:10a Low

Mon 4:11p High

Mon 10:26p Low

Tue 4:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:45a High

Mon 2:20p Low

Mon 8:48p High

Tue 2:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:29a Low

Mon 4:36p High

Mon 10:46p Low

Tue 5:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:19a High

Mon 1:27p Low

Mon 8:22p High

Tue 1:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:07a High

Mon 11:12a Low

Mon 4:59p High

Mon 11:28p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:16a Low

Mon 4:11p High

Mon 10:32p Low

Tue 5:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:45a Low

Mon 4:27p High

Mon 11:06p Low

Tue 5:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:23a Low

Mon 4:08p High

Mon 10:41p Low

Tue 5:11a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:18a High

Mon 11:22a Low

Mon 5:12p High

Mon 11:39p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).