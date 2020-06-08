Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 8, 2020

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature67° - 77°
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature57° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 10:40a		Low
Mon 4:43p		High
Mon 10:56p		Low
Tue 5:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:14a		Low
Mon 4:07p		High
Mon 10:30p		Low
Tue 4:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:28a		Low
Mon 4:19p		High
Mon 10:44p		Low
Tue 5:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:10a		Low
Mon 4:11p		High
Mon 10:26p		Low
Tue 4:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:45a		High
Mon 2:20p		Low
Mon 8:48p		High
Tue 2:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:29a		Low
Mon 4:36p		High
Mon 10:46p		Low
Tue 5:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:19a		High
Mon 1:27p		Low
Mon 8:22p		High
Tue 1:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:07a		High
Mon 11:12a		Low
Mon 4:59p		High
Mon 11:28p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:16a		Low
Mon 4:11p		High
Mon 10:32p		Low
Tue 5:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:45a		Low
Mon 4:27p		High
Mon 11:06p		Low
Tue 5:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:23a		Low
Mon 4:08p		High
Mon 10:41p		Low
Tue 5:11a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:18a		High
Mon 11:22a		Low
Mon 5:12p		High
Mon 11:39p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top