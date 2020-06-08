Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 8, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 77°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:40a
|Low
Mon 4:43p
|High
Mon 10:56p
|Low
Tue 5:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:14a
|Low
Mon 4:07p
|High
Mon 10:30p
|Low
Tue 4:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:28a
|Low
Mon 4:19p
|High
Mon 10:44p
|Low
Tue 5:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:10a
|Low
Mon 4:11p
|High
Mon 10:26p
|Low
Tue 4:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:45a
|High
Mon 2:20p
|Low
Mon 8:48p
|High
Tue 2:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:29a
|Low
Mon 4:36p
|High
Mon 10:46p
|Low
Tue 5:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:19a
|High
Mon 1:27p
|Low
Mon 8:22p
|High
Tue 1:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:07a
|High
Mon 11:12a
|Low
Mon 4:59p
|High
Mon 11:28p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:16a
|Low
Mon 4:11p
|High
Mon 10:32p
|Low
Tue 5:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:45a
|Low
Mon 4:27p
|High
Mon 11:06p
|Low
Tue 5:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:23a
|Low
Mon 4:08p
|High
Mon 10:41p
|Low
Tue 5:11a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:18a
|High
Mon 11:22a
|Low
Mon 5:12p
|High
Mon 11:39p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).