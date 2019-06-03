Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 3, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 68° - 75° Winds From the Northwest

11 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:25pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:30a Low

Mon 2:37p High

Mon 8:38p Low

Tue 3:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:04a Low

Mon 2:01p High

Mon 8:12p Low

Tue 2:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:18a Low

Mon 2:13p High

Mon 8:26p Low

Tue 3:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:00a Low

Mon 2:05p High

Mon 8:08p Low

Tue 2:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:49a High

Mon 12:10p Low

Mon 6:42p High

Tue 12:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:25a Low

Mon 2:29p High

Mon 8:35p Low

Tue 3:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:23a High

Mon 11:17a Low

Mon 6:16p High

Mon 11:25p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:12a Low

Mon 2:57p High

Mon 9:30p Low

Tue 3:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:06a Low

Mon 1:57p High

Mon 8:22p Low

Tue 2:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:40a Low

Mon 2:25p High

Mon 9:02p Low

Tue 3:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:08a Low

Mon 2:07p High

Mon 8:30p Low

Tue 2:59a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:15a Low

Mon 3:02p High

Mon 9:33p Low

Tue 3:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE : NW winds around 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers and tstms.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI : NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).