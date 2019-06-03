Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 3, 2019

Pride flag in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 68° - 75°
Winds From the Northwest
11 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 64° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:25pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		   High
Mon 8:30a		 Low
Mon 2:37p		 High
Mon 8:38p		 Low
Tue 3:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Mon 8:04a		 Low
Mon 2:01p		 High
Mon 8:12p		 Low
Tue 2:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Mon 8:18a		 Low
Mon 2:13p		 High
Mon 8:26p		 Low
Tue 3:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Mon 8:00a		 Low
Mon 2:05p		 High
Mon 8:08p		 Low
Tue 2:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 6:49a		 High
Mon 12:10p		 Low
Mon 6:42p		 High
Tue 12:18a		  
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		   High
Mon 8:25a		 Low
Mon 2:29p		 High
Mon 8:35p		 Low
Tue 3:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 6:23a		 High
Mon 11:17a		 Low
Mon 6:16p		 High
Mon 11:25p		  
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		   High
Mon 9:12a		 Low
Mon 2:57p		 High
Mon 9:30p		 Low
Tue 3:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Mon 8:06a		 Low
Mon 1:57p		 High
Mon 8:22p		 Low
Tue 2:55a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		   High
Mon 8:40a		 Low
Mon 2:25p		 High
Mon 9:02p		 Low
Tue 3:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Mon 8:08a		 Low
Mon 2:07p		 High
Mon 8:30p		 Low
Tue 2:59a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		   High
Mon 9:15a		 Low
Mon 3:02p		 High
Mon 9:33p		 Low
Tue 3:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top