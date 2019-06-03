Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 3, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|68° - 75°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
11 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:30a
|Low
Mon 2:37p
|High
Mon 8:38p
|Low
Tue 3:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:04a
|Low
Mon 2:01p
|High
Mon 8:12p
|Low
Tue 2:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:18a
|Low
Mon 2:13p
|High
Mon 8:26p
|Low
Tue 3:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:00a
|Low
Mon 2:05p
|High
Mon 8:08p
|Low
Tue 2:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:49a
|High
Mon 12:10p
|Low
Mon 6:42p
|High
Tue 12:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:25a
|Low
Mon 2:29p
|High
Mon 8:35p
|Low
Tue 3:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:23a
|High
Mon 11:17a
|Low
Mon 6:16p
|High
Mon 11:25p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 9:12a
|Low
Mon 2:57p
|High
Mon 9:30p
|Low
Tue 3:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:06a
|Low
Mon 1:57p
|High
Mon 8:22p
|Low
Tue 2:55a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:40a
|Low
Mon 2:25p
|High
Mon 9:02p
|Low
Tue 3:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:08a
|Low
Mon 2:07p
|High
Mon 8:30p
|Low
Tue 2:59a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:15a
|Low
Mon 3:02p
|High
Mon 9:33p
|Low
Tue 3:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers and tstms.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).