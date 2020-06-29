Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 29, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 88° Winds From the Northwest

6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 77°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 9:29a High

Mon 3:35p Low

Mon 10:10p High

Tue 3:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:53a High

Mon 3:09p Low

Mon 9:34p High

Tue 3:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:05a High

Mon 3:23p Low

Mon 9:46p High

Tue 3:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:57a High

Mon 3:05p Low

Mon 9:38p High

Tue 3:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:28a Low

Mon 1:34p High

Mon 7:15p Low

Tue 2:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:25a High

Mon 3:32p Low

Mon 10:03p High

Tue 3:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 5:35a Low

Mon 1:08p High

Mon 6:22p Low

Tue 1:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:49a High

Mon 4:16p Low

Mon 10:27p High

Tue 4:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:54a High

Mon 3:21p Low

Mon 9:34p High

Tue 3:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 9:16a High

Mon 3:48p Low

Mon 9:55p High

Tue 4:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:00a High

Mon 3:29p Low

Mon 9:41p High

Tue 3:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:52a High

Mon 4:21p Low

Mon 10:32p High

Tue 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the late evening and overnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).