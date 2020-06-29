Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 29, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 88°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 9:29a
|High
Mon 3:35p
|Low
Mon 10:10p
|High
Tue 3:49a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:53a
|High
Mon 3:09p
|Low
Mon 9:34p
|High
Tue 3:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:05a
|High
Mon 3:23p
|Low
Mon 9:46p
|High
Tue 3:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:57a
|High
Mon 3:05p
|Low
Mon 9:38p
|High
Tue 3:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:28a
|Low
Mon 1:34p
|High
Mon 7:15p
|Low
Tue 2:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:25a
|High
Mon 3:32p
|Low
Mon 10:03p
|High
Tue 3:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 5:35a
|Low
Mon 1:08p
|High
Mon 6:22p
|Low
Tue 1:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:49a
|High
Mon 4:16p
|Low
Mon 10:27p
|High
Tue 4:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:54a
|High
Mon 3:21p
|Low
Mon 9:34p
|High
Tue 3:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 9:16a
|High
Mon 3:48p
|Low
Mon 9:55p
|High
Tue 4:03a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:00a
|High
Mon 3:29p
|Low
Mon 9:41p
|High
Tue 3:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:52a
|High
Mon 4:21p
|Low
Mon 10:32p
|High
Tue 4:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the late evening and overnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms.
THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).