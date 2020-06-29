Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 29, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature79° - 88°
WindsFrom the Northwest
6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 9:29a		High
Mon 3:35p		Low
Mon 10:10p		High
Tue 3:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:53a		High
Mon 3:09p		Low
Mon 9:34p		High
Tue 3:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:05a		High
Mon 3:23p		Low
Mon 9:46p		High
Tue 3:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:57a		High
Mon 3:05p		Low
Mon 9:38p		High
Tue 3:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:28a		Low
Mon 1:34p		High
Mon 7:15p		Low
Tue 2:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:25a		High
Mon 3:32p		Low
Mon 10:03p		High
Tue 3:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 5:35a		Low
Mon 1:08p		High
Mon 6:22p		Low
Tue 1:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 9:49a		High
Mon 4:16p		Low
Mon 10:27p		High
Tue 4:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:54a		High
Mon 3:21p		Low
Mon 9:34p		High
Tue 3:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 9:16a		High
Mon 3:48p		Low
Mon 9:55p		High
Tue 4:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:00a		High
Mon 3:29p		Low
Mon 9:41p		High
Tue 3:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 9:52a		High
Mon 4:21p		Low
Mon 10:32p		High
Tue 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the late evening and overnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

