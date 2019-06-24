Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 24, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 85°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Brigantine Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:34a
|High
Mon 1:58p
|Low
Mon 8:00p
|High
Tue 2:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:58a
|High
Mon 1:32p
|Low
Mon 7:24p
|High
Tue 1:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:10a
|High
Mon 1:46p
|Low
Mon 7:36p
|High
Tue 1:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:02a
|High
Mon 1:28p
|Low
Mon 7:28p
|High
Tue 1:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 11:39a
|High
Mon 5:38p
|Low
Tue 12:05a
|High
Tue 5:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:39a
|High
Mon 1:48p
|Low
Mon 7:54p
|High
Tue 1:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 11:13a
|High
Mon 4:45p
|Low
Mon 11:39p
|High
Tue 4:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:15a
|High
Mon 2:34p
|Low
Mon 8:26p
|High
Tue 2:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:20a
|High
Mon 1:33p
|Low
Mon 7:31p
|High
Tue 1:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:39a
|High
Mon 1:47p
|Low
Mon 7:45p
|High
Tue 2:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:27a
|High
Mon 1:34p
|Low
Mon 7:34p
|High
Tue 1:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:15a
|High
Mon 2:28p
|Low
Mon 8:30p
|High
Tue 2:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of tstms until late afternoon. A chance of showers early in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).