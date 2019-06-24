Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 24, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 85°
Winds From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 65° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 7:34a		 High
Mon 1:58p		 Low
Mon 8:00p		 High
Tue 2:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 6:58a		 High
Mon 1:32p		 Low
Mon 7:24p		 High
Tue 1:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:10a		 High
Mon 1:46p		 Low
Mon 7:36p		 High
Tue 1:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:02a		 High
Mon 1:28p		 Low
Mon 7:28p		 High
Tue 1:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 11:39a		 High
Mon 5:38p		 Low
Tue 12:05a		 High
Tue 5:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 7:39a		 High
Mon 1:48p		 Low
Mon 7:54p		 High
Tue 1:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 11:13a		 High
Mon 4:45p		 Low
Mon 11:39p		 High
Tue 4:51a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 8:15a		 High
Mon 2:34p		 Low
Mon 8:26p		 High
Tue 2:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:20a		 High
Mon 1:33p		 Low
Mon 7:31p		 High
Tue 1:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 7:39a		 High
Mon 1:47p		 Low
Mon 7:45p		 High
Tue 2:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:27a		 High
Mon 1:34p		 Low
Mon 7:34p		 High
Tue 1:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 8:15a		 High
Mon 2:28p		 Low
Mon 8:30p		 High
Tue 2:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of tstms until late afternoon. A chance of showers early in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

