Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 24, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 85° Winds From the South

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 65° - 75°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:34a High

Mon 1:58p Low

Mon 8:00p High

Tue 2:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:58a High

Mon 1:32p Low

Mon 7:24p High

Tue 1:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:10a High

Mon 1:46p Low

Mon 7:36p High

Tue 1:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:02a High

Mon 1:28p Low

Mon 7:28p High

Tue 1:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 11:39a High

Mon 5:38p Low

Tue 12:05a High

Tue 5:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:39a High

Mon 1:48p Low

Mon 7:54p High

Tue 1:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 11:13a High

Mon 4:45p Low

Mon 11:39p High

Tue 4:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:15a High

Mon 2:34p Low

Mon 8:26p High

Tue 2:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:20a High

Mon 1:33p Low

Mon 7:31p High

Tue 1:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:39a High

Mon 1:47p Low

Mon 7:45p High

Tue 2:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:27a High

Mon 1:34p Low

Mon 7:34p High

Tue 1:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:15a High

Mon 2:28p Low

Mon 8:30p High

Tue 2:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of tstms until late afternoon. A chance of showers early in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).