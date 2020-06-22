Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 22, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 87° Winds From the South

9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 74°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:26a Low

Mon 3:28p High

Mon 9:26p Low

Tue 4:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:00a Low

Mon 2:52p High

Mon 9:00p Low

Tue 3:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:14a Low

Mon 3:04p High

Mon 9:14p Low

Tue 3:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:56a Low

Mon 2:56p High

Mon 8:56p Low

Tue 3:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:44a High

Mon 1:06p Low

Mon 7:33p High

Tue 1:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:19a Low

Mon 3:16p High

Mon 9:23p Low

Tue 4:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:18a High

Mon 12:13p Low

Mon 7:07p High

Tue 12:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:08a Low

Mon 3:45p High

Mon 10:19p Low

Tue 4:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:02a Low

Mon 2:46p High

Mon 9:12p Low

Tue 3:50a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:37a Low

Mon 3:13p High

Mon 9:55p Low

Tue 4:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:02a Low

Mon 2:55p High

Mon 9:22p Low

Tue 3:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:09a Low

Mon 3:53p High

Mon 10:25p Low

Tue 4:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).