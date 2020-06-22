Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 22, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature75° - 87°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:26a		Low
Mon 3:28p		High
Mon 9:26p		Low
Tue 4:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:00a		Low
Mon 2:52p		High
Mon 9:00p		Low
Tue 3:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:14a		Low
Mon 3:04p		High
Mon 9:14p		Low
Tue 3:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:56a		Low
Mon 2:56p		High
Mon 8:56p		Low
Tue 3:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:44a		High
Mon 1:06p		Low
Mon 7:33p		High
Tue 1:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:19a		Low
Mon 3:16p		High
Mon 9:23p		Low
Tue 4:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:18a		High
Mon 12:13p		Low
Mon 7:07p		High
Tue 12:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:08a		Low
Mon 3:45p		High
Mon 10:19p		Low
Tue 4:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:02a		Low
Mon 2:46p		High
Mon 9:12p		Low
Tue 3:50a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 9:37a		Low
Mon 3:13p		High
Mon 9:55p		Low
Tue 4:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:02a		Low
Mon 2:55p		High
Mon 9:22p		Low
Tue 3:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:09a		Low
Mon 3:53p		High
Mon 10:25p		Low
Tue 4:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

