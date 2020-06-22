Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 22, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:26a
|Low
Mon 3:28p
|High
Mon 9:26p
|Low
Tue 4:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:00a
|Low
Mon 2:52p
|High
Mon 9:00p
|Low
Tue 3:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:14a
|Low
Mon 3:04p
|High
Mon 9:14p
|Low
Tue 3:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:56a
|Low
Mon 2:56p
|High
Mon 8:56p
|Low
Tue 3:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:44a
|High
Mon 1:06p
|Low
Mon 7:33p
|High
Tue 1:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:19a
|Low
Mon 3:16p
|High
Mon 9:23p
|Low
Tue 4:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:18a
|High
Mon 12:13p
|Low
Mon 7:07p
|High
Tue 12:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:08a
|Low
Mon 3:45p
|High
Mon 10:19p
|Low
Tue 4:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:02a
|Low
Mon 2:46p
|High
Mon 9:12p
|Low
Tue 3:50a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:37a
|Low
Mon 3:13p
|High
Mon 9:55p
|Low
Tue 4:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:02a
|Low
Mon 2:55p
|High
Mon 9:22p
|Low
Tue 3:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:09a
|Low
Mon 3:53p
|High
Mon 10:25p
|Low
Tue 4:49a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).