Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 15, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 65° - 72° Winds From the Northeast

12 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)

10 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 62° - 71°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 10:23a High

Mon 4:34p Low

Mon 11:07p High

Tue 4:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:47a High

Mon 4:08p Low

Mon 10:31p High

Tue 4:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:59a High

Mon 4:22p Low

Mon 10:43p High

Tue 4:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:51a High

Mon 4:04p Low

Mon 10:35p High

Tue 4:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:37a Low

Mon 2:28p High

Mon 8:14p Low

Tue 3:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:18a High

Mon 4:37p Low

Mon 10:58p High

Tue 4:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 6:44a Low

Mon 2:02p High

Mon 7:21p Low

Tue 2:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 10:46a High

Mon 5:15p Low

Mon 11:24p High

Tue 5:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:59a High

Mon 4:26p Low

Mon 10:41p High

Tue 4:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 10:13a High

Mon 4:38p Low

Mon 10:53p High

Tue 4:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:05a High

Mon 4:40p Low

Mon 10:42p High

Tue 4:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 10:54a High

Mon 5:21p Low

Mon 11:36p High

Tue 5:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).