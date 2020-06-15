Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 15, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|65° - 72°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
12 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 10:23a
|High
Mon 4:34p
|Low
Mon 11:07p
|High
Tue 4:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:47a
|High
Mon 4:08p
|Low
Mon 10:31p
|High
Tue 4:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:59a
|High
Mon 4:22p
|Low
Mon 10:43p
|High
Tue 4:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:51a
|High
Mon 4:04p
|Low
Mon 10:35p
|High
Tue 4:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:37a
|Low
Mon 2:28p
|High
Mon 8:14p
|Low
Tue 3:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:18a
|High
Mon 4:37p
|Low
Mon 10:58p
|High
Tue 4:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 6:44a
|Low
Mon 2:02p
|High
Mon 7:21p
|Low
Tue 2:46a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 10:46a
|High
Mon 5:15p
|Low
Mon 11:24p
|High
Tue 5:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:59a
|High
Mon 4:26p
|Low
Mon 10:41p
|High
Tue 4:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 10:13a
|High
Mon 4:38p
|Low
Mon 10:53p
|High
Tue 4:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:05a
|High
Mon 4:40p
|Low
Mon 10:42p
|High
Tue 4:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 10:54a
|High
Mon 5:21p
|Low
Mon 11:36p
|High
Tue 5:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).