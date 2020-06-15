Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 15, 2020

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

  • High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature65° - 72°
WindsFrom the Northeast
12 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature62° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 10:23a		High
Mon 4:34p		Low
Mon 11:07p		High
Tue 4:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:47a		High
Mon 4:08p		Low
Mon 10:31p		High
Tue 4:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:59a		High
Mon 4:22p		Low
Mon 10:43p		High
Tue 4:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:51a		High
Mon 4:04p		Low
Mon 10:35p		High
Tue 4:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:37a		Low
Mon 2:28p		High
Mon 8:14p		Low
Tue 3:12a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:18a		High
Mon 4:37p		Low
Mon 10:58p		High
Tue 4:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 6:44a		Low
Mon 2:02p		High
Mon 7:21p		Low
Tue 2:46a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 10:46a		High
Mon 5:15p		Low
Mon 11:24p		High
Tue 5:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:59a		High
Mon 4:26p		Low
Mon 10:41p		High
Tue 4:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 10:13a		High
Mon 4:38p		Low
Mon 10:53p		High
Tue 4:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:05a		High
Mon 4:40p		Low
Mon 10:42p		High
Tue 4:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 10:54a		High
Mon 5:21p		Low
Mon 11:36p		High
Tue 5:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

