Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 14, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 77°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:26a
|High
Mon 11:30a
|Low
Mon 5:13p
|High
Mon 11:17p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:04a
|Low
Mon 4:37p
|High
Mon 10:51p
|Low
Tue 5:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:02a
|High
Mon 11:18a
|Low
Mon 4:49p
|High
Mon 11:05p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:00a
|Low
Mon 4:41p
|High
Mon 10:47p
|Low
Tue 5:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:31a
|High
Mon 3:10p
|Low
Mon 9:18p
|High
Tue 2:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:27a
|High
Mon 11:16a
|Low
Mon 4:59p
|High
Mon 11:12p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:05a
|High
Mon 2:17p
|Low
Mon 8:52p
|High
Tue 2:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:05a
|High
Mon 12:07p
|Low
Mon 5:35p
|High
Tue 12:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:03a
|High
Mon 10:58a
|Low
Mon 4:39p
|High
Mon 11:01p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:29a
|High
Mon 11:32a
|Low
Mon 5:03p
|High
Mon 11:43p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:04a
|High
Mon 10:58a
|Low
Mon 4:46p
|High
Mon 11:14p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 6:00a
|High
Mon 12:05p
|Low
Mon 5:49p
|High
Tue 12:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then tstms likely in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of
8 seconds.
TUE...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).