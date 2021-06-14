Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 14, 2021

American flag in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature71° - 77°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves2 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature64° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:26a		High
Mon 11:30a		Low
Mon 5:13p		High
Mon 11:17p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 11:04a		Low
Mon 4:37p		High
Mon 10:51p		Low
Tue 5:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:02a		High
Mon 11:18a		Low
Mon 4:49p		High
Mon 11:05p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 11:00a		Low
Mon 4:41p		High
Mon 10:47p		Low
Tue 5:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:31a		High
Mon 3:10p		Low
Mon 9:18p		High
Tue 2:57a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:27a		High
Mon 11:16a		Low
Mon 4:59p		High
Mon 11:12p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:05a		High
Mon 2:17p		Low
Mon 8:52p		High
Tue 2:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:05a		High
Mon 12:07p		Low
Mon 5:35p		High
Tue 12:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:03a		High
Mon 10:58a		Low
Mon 4:39p		High
Mon 11:01p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:29a		High
Mon 11:32a		Low
Mon 5:03p		High
Mon 11:43p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:04a		High
Mon 10:58a		Low
Mon 4:46p		High
Mon 11:14p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 6:00a		High
Mon 12:05p		Low
Mon 5:49p		High
Tue 12:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then tstms likely in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of
8 seconds.

TUE...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

