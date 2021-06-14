Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 14, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 77° Winds From the South

9 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 2 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:26a High

Mon 11:30a Low

Mon 5:13p High

Mon 11:17p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:04a Low

Mon 4:37p High

Mon 10:51p Low

Tue 5:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:02a High

Mon 11:18a Low

Mon 4:49p High

Mon 11:05p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:00a Low

Mon 4:41p High

Mon 10:47p Low

Tue 5:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:31a High

Mon 3:10p Low

Mon 9:18p High

Tue 2:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:27a High

Mon 11:16a Low

Mon 4:59p High

Mon 11:12p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:05a High

Mon 2:17p Low

Mon 8:52p High

Tue 2:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:05a High

Mon 12:07p Low

Mon 5:35p High

Tue 12:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:03a High

Mon 10:58a Low

Mon 4:39p High

Mon 11:01p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:29a High

Mon 11:32a Low

Mon 5:03p High

Mon 11:43p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:04a High

Mon 10:58a Low

Mon 4:46p High

Mon 11:14p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:00a High

Mon 12:05p Low

Mon 5:49p High

Tue 12:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then tstms likely in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of

8 seconds.

TUE...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).