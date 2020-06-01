Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 1, 2020

Manasquan Inlet (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature66° - 73°
WindsFrom the West
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature58° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 10:52a		High
Mon 4:57p		Low
Mon 11:26p		High
Tue 5:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:16a		High
Mon 4:31p		Low
Mon 10:50p		High
Tue 4:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:28a		High
Mon 4:45p		Low
Mon 11:02p		High
Tue 5:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:20a		High
Mon 4:27p		Low
Mon 10:54p		High
Tue 4:43a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:50a		Low
Mon 2:57p		High
Mon 8:37p		Low
Tue 3:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:45a		High
Mon 4:53p		Low
Mon 11:19p		High
Tue 5:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 6:57a		Low
Mon 2:31p		High
Mon 7:44p		Low
Tue 3:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 11:11a		High
Mon 5:37p		Low
Mon 11:45p		High
Tue 5:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:17a		High
Mon 4:41p		Low
Mon 10:52p		High
Tue 4:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 10:39a		High
Mon 5:06p		Low
Mon 11:14p		High
Tue 5:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:24a		High
Mon 4:51p		Low
Mon 11:01p		High
Tue 5:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:02a		Low
Mon 11:14a		High
Mon 5:42p		Low
Mon 11:51p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top