Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 1, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 73° Winds From the West

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 58° - 69°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 10:52a High

Mon 4:57p Low

Mon 11:26p High

Tue 5:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:16a High

Mon 4:31p Low

Mon 10:50p High

Tue 4:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:28a High

Mon 4:45p Low

Mon 11:02p High

Tue 5:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:20a High

Mon 4:27p Low

Mon 10:54p High

Tue 4:43a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:50a Low

Mon 2:57p High

Mon 8:37p Low

Tue 3:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:45a High

Mon 4:53p Low

Mon 11:19p High

Tue 5:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 6:57a Low

Mon 2:31p High

Mon 7:44p Low

Tue 3:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 11:11a High

Mon 5:37p Low

Mon 11:45p High

Tue 5:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:17a High

Mon 4:41p Low

Mon 10:52p High

Tue 4:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 10:39a High

Mon 5:06p Low

Mon 11:14p High

Tue 5:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:24a High

Mon 4:51p Low

Mon 11:01p High

Tue 5:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:02a Low

Mon 11:14a High

Mon 5:42p Low

Mon 11:51p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).