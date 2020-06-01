Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 1, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 73°
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 10:52a
|High
Mon 4:57p
|Low
Mon 11:26p
|High
Tue 5:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:16a
|High
Mon 4:31p
|Low
Mon 10:50p
|High
Tue 4:47a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:28a
|High
Mon 4:45p
|Low
Mon 11:02p
|High
Tue 5:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:20a
|High
Mon 4:27p
|Low
Mon 10:54p
|High
Tue 4:43a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:50a
|Low
Mon 2:57p
|High
Mon 8:37p
|Low
Tue 3:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:45a
|High
Mon 4:53p
|Low
Mon 11:19p
|High
Tue 5:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 6:57a
|Low
Mon 2:31p
|High
Mon 7:44p
|Low
Tue 3:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 11:11a
|High
Mon 5:37p
|Low
Mon 11:45p
|High
Tue 5:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:17a
|High
Mon 4:41p
|Low
Mon 10:52p
|High
Tue 4:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 10:39a
|High
Mon 5:06p
|Low
Mon 11:14p
|High
Tue 5:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:24a
|High
Mon 4:51p
|Low
Mon 11:01p
|High
Tue 5:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:02a
|Low
Mon 11:14a
|High
Mon 5:42p
|Low
Mon 11:51p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).