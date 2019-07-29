Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 29, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 91° Winds From the Southwest

11 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

10 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 70° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:59am - 8:18pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 5:59a Low

Mon 12:06p High

Mon 6:17p Low

Tue 1:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:33a Low

Mon 11:30a High

Mon 5:51p Low

Tue 12:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:47a Low

Mon 11:42a High

Mon 6:05p Low

Tue 12:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:29a Low

Mon 11:34a High

Mon 5:47p Low

Tue 12:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:39a Low

Mon 4:11p High

Mon 9:57p Low

Tue 5:11a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:52a Low

Mon 11:53a High

Mon 6:11p Low

Tue 1:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 8:46a Low

Mon 3:45p High

Mon 9:04p Low

Tue 4:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 6:40a Low

Mon 12:26p High

Mon 7:07p Low

Tue 1:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:34a Low

Mon 11:27a High

Mon 6:00p Low

Tue 12:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 5:57a Low

Mon 11:50a High

Mon 6:33p Low

Tue 1:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:40a Low

Mon 11:38a High

Mon 6:10p Low

Tue 12:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 6:40a Low

Mon 12:31p High

Mon 7:07p Low

Tue 1:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).