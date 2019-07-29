Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 29, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|84° - 91°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:59am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 5:59a
|Low
Mon 12:06p
|High
Mon 6:17p
|Low
Tue 1:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:33a
|Low
Mon 11:30a
|High
Mon 5:51p
|Low
Tue 12:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:47a
|Low
Mon 11:42a
|High
Mon 6:05p
|Low
Tue 12:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:29a
|Low
Mon 11:34a
|High
Mon 5:47p
|Low
Tue 12:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:39a
|Low
Mon 4:11p
|High
Mon 9:57p
|Low
Tue 5:11a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:52a
|Low
Mon 11:53a
|High
Mon 6:11p
|Low
Tue 1:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 8:46a
|Low
Mon 3:45p
|High
Mon 9:04p
|Low
Tue 4:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 6:40a
|Low
Mon 12:26p
|High
Mon 7:07p
|Low
Tue 1:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:34a
|Low
Mon 11:27a
|High
Mon 6:00p
|Low
Tue 12:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 5:57a
|Low
Mon 11:50a
|High
Mon 6:33p
|Low
Tue 1:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:40a
|Low
Mon 11:38a
|High
Mon 6:10p
|Low
Tue 12:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 6:40a
|Low
Mon 12:31p
|High
Mon 7:07p
|Low
Tue 1:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.
THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
