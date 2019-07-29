Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 29, 2019

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature84° - 91°
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature70° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:59am - 8:18pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 5:59a		Low
Mon 12:06p		High
Mon 6:17p		Low
Tue 1:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:33a		Low
Mon 11:30a		High
Mon 5:51p		Low
Tue 12:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:47a		Low
Mon 11:42a		High
Mon 6:05p		Low
Tue 12:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:29a		Low
Mon 11:34a		High
Mon 5:47p		Low
Tue 12:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:39a		Low
Mon 4:11p		High
Mon 9:57p		Low
Tue 5:11a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:52a		Low
Mon 11:53a		High
Mon 6:11p		Low
Tue 1:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 8:46a		Low
Mon 3:45p		High
Mon 9:04p		Low
Tue 4:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 6:40a		Low
Mon 12:26p		High
Mon 7:07p		Low
Tue 1:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:34a		Low
Mon 11:27a		High
Mon 6:00p		Low
Tue 12:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 5:57a		Low
Mon 11:50a		High
Mon 6:33p		Low
Tue 1:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:40a		Low
Mon 11:38a		High
Mon 6:10p		Low
Tue 12:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 6:40a		Low
Mon 12:31p		High
Mon 7:07p		Low
Tue 1:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

