Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 26, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 90°
|Winds
|From the West
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:48am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:24a
|Low
Mon 4:32p
|High
Mon 10:40p
|Low
Tue 5:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:58a
|Low
Mon 3:56p
|High
Mon 10:14p
|Low
Tue 4:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:12a
|Low
Mon 4:08p
|High
Mon 10:28p
|Low
Tue 4:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:54a
|Low
Mon 4:00p
|High
Mon 10:10p
|Low
Tue 4:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:27a
|High
Mon 2:04p
|Low
Mon 8:37p
|High
Tue 2:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:12a
|Low
Mon 4:25p
|High
Mon 10:30p
|Low
Tue 5:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:01a
|High
Mon 1:11p
|Low
Mon 8:11p
|High
Tue 1:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:55a
|Low
Mon 4:47p
|High
Mon 11:11p
|Low
Tue 5:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:01a
|Low
Mon 4:00p
|High
Mon 10:17p
|Low
Tue 4:44a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:31a
|Low
Mon 4:18p
|High
Mon 10:52p
|Low
Tue 5:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:08a
|Low
Mon 3:59p
|High
Mon 10:27p
|Low
Tue 4:48a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:01a
|High
Mon 11:06a
|Low
Mon 5:02p
|High
Mon 11:25p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
WED...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
THU...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning.
THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
FRI...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).