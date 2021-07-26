Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 26, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 90° Winds From the West

6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:48am - 8:17pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:24a Low

Mon 4:32p High

Mon 10:40p Low

Tue 5:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:58a Low

Mon 3:56p High

Mon 10:14p Low

Tue 4:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:12a Low

Mon 4:08p High

Mon 10:28p Low

Tue 4:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:54a Low

Mon 4:00p High

Mon 10:10p Low

Tue 4:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:27a High

Mon 2:04p Low

Mon 8:37p High

Tue 2:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:12a Low

Mon 4:25p High

Mon 10:30p Low

Tue 5:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:01a High

Mon 1:11p Low

Mon 8:11p High

Tue 1:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:55a Low

Mon 4:47p High

Mon 11:11p Low

Tue 5:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:01a Low

Mon 4:00p High

Mon 10:17p Low

Tue 4:44a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:31a Low

Mon 4:18p High

Mon 10:52p Low

Tue 5:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:08a Low

Mon 3:59p High

Mon 10:27p Low

Tue 4:48a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:01a High

Mon 11:06a Low

Mon 5:02p High

Mon 11:25p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

THU...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).