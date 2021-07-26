Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 26, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature81° - 90°
WindsFrom the West
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature72° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:48am - 8:17pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 10:24a		Low
Mon 4:32p		High
Mon 10:40p		Low
Tue 5:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:58a		Low
Mon 3:56p		High
Mon 10:14p		Low
Tue 4:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:12a		Low
Mon 4:08p		High
Mon 10:28p		Low
Tue 4:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:54a		Low
Mon 4:00p		High
Mon 10:10p		Low
Tue 4:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:27a		High
Mon 2:04p		Low
Mon 8:37p		High
Tue 2:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:12a		Low
Mon 4:25p		High
Mon 10:30p		Low
Tue 5:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:01a		High
Mon 1:11p		Low
Mon 8:11p		High
Tue 1:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:55a		Low
Mon 4:47p		High
Mon 11:11p		Low
Tue 5:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:01a		Low
Mon 4:00p		High
Mon 10:17p		Low
Tue 4:44a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:31a		Low
Mon 4:18p		High
Mon 10:52p		Low
Tue 5:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:08a		Low
Mon 3:59p		High
Mon 10:27p		Low
Tue 4:48a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:01a		High
Mon 11:06a		Low
Mon 5:02p		High
Mon 11:25p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

THU...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

