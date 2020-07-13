Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 13, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 88°
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 8:38a
|High
Mon 2:57p
|Low
Mon 9:32p
|High
Tue 3:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:02a
|High
Mon 2:31p
|Low
Mon 8:56p
|High
Tue 2:46a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:14a
|High
Mon 2:45p
|Low
Mon 9:08p
|High
Tue 3:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:06a
|High
Mon 2:27p
|Low
Mon 9:00p
|High
Tue 2:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:03a
|Low
Mon 12:43p
|High
Mon 6:37p
|Low
Tue 1:37a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:39a
|High
Mon 2:57p
|Low
Mon 9:23p
|High
Tue 3:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 5:10a
|Low
Mon 12:17p
|High
Mon 5:44p
|Low
Tue 1:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:10a
|High
Mon 3:39p
|Low
Mon 9:50p
|High
Tue 3:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:17a
|High
Mon 2:43p
|Low
Mon 9:00p
|High
Tue 2:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 8:31a
|High
Mon 2:56p
|Low
Mon 9:12p
|High
Tue 3:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:22a
|High
Mon 2:48p
|Low
Mon 8:57p
|High
Tue 2:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:14a
|High
Mon 3:38p
|Low
Mon 9:54p
|High
Tue 3:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).