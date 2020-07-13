Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 13, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 88° Winds From the West

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 70° - 80°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 8:38a High

Mon 2:57p Low

Mon 9:32p High

Tue 3:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:02a High

Mon 2:31p Low

Mon 8:56p High

Tue 2:46a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:14a High

Mon 2:45p Low

Mon 9:08p High

Tue 3:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:06a High

Mon 2:27p Low

Mon 9:00p High

Tue 2:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:03a Low

Mon 12:43p High

Mon 6:37p Low

Tue 1:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:39a High

Mon 2:57p Low

Mon 9:23p High

Tue 3:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 5:10a Low

Mon 12:17p High

Mon 5:44p Low

Tue 1:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:10a High

Mon 3:39p Low

Mon 9:50p High

Tue 3:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:17a High

Mon 2:43p Low

Mon 9:00p High

Tue 2:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 8:31a High

Mon 2:56p Low

Mon 9:12p High

Tue 3:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:22a High

Mon 2:48p Low

Mon 8:57p High

Tue 2:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:14a High

Mon 3:38p Low

Mon 9:54p High

Tue 3:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).