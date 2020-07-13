Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 13, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature78° - 88°
WindsFrom the West
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature70° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 8:38a		High
Mon 2:57p		Low
Mon 9:32p		High
Tue 3:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:02a		High
Mon 2:31p		Low
Mon 8:56p		High
Tue 2:46a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:14a		High
Mon 2:45p		Low
Mon 9:08p		High
Tue 3:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:06a		High
Mon 2:27p		Low
Mon 9:00p		High
Tue 2:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:03a		Low
Mon 12:43p		High
Mon 6:37p		Low
Tue 1:37a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:39a		High
Mon 2:57p		Low
Mon 9:23p		High
Tue 3:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 5:10a		Low
Mon 12:17p		High
Mon 5:44p		Low
Tue 1:11a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 9:10a		High
Mon 3:39p		Low
Mon 9:50p		High
Tue 3:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:17a		High
Mon 2:43p		Low
Mon 9:00p		High
Tue 2:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 8:31a		High
Mon 2:56p		Low
Mon 9:12p		High
Tue 3:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:22a		High
Mon 2:48p		Low
Mon 8:57p		High
Tue 2:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 9:14a		High
Mon 3:38p		Low
Mon 9:54p		High
Tue 3:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

