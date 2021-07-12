Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 12, 2021

Gull Island in Point Pleasant Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature78° - 88°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature68° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:36am - 8:27pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 10:20a		Low
Mon 4:19p		High
Mon 10:15p		Low
Tue 5:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:54a		Low
Mon 3:43p		High
Mon 9:49p		Low
Tue 4:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:08a		Low
Mon 3:55p		High
Mon 10:03p		Low
Tue 4:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:50a		Low
Mon 3:47p		High
Mon 9:45p		Low
Tue 4:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:31a		High
Mon 2:00p		Low
Mon 8:24p		High
Tue 1:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:09a		Low
Mon 4:03p		High
Mon 10:10p		Low
Tue 5:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:05a		High
Mon 1:07p		Low
Mon 7:58p		High
Tue 1:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 11:00a		Low
Mon 4:35p		High
Mon 11:06p		Low
Tue 5:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:55a		Low
Mon 3:39p		High
Mon 10:01p		Low
Tue 4:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:30a		Low
Mon 4:04p		High
Mon 10:43p		Low
Tue 5:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:55a		Low
Mon 3:46p		High
Mon 10:11p		Low
Tue 4:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 11:00a		Low
Mon 4:46p		High
Mon 11:14p		Low
Tue 5:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top