Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 12, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 88°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:20a
|Low
Mon 4:19p
|High
Mon 10:15p
|Low
Tue 5:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:54a
|Low
Mon 3:43p
|High
Mon 9:49p
|Low
Tue 4:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:08a
|Low
Mon 3:55p
|High
Mon 10:03p
|Low
Tue 4:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:50a
|Low
Mon 3:47p
|High
Mon 9:45p
|Low
Tue 4:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:31a
|High
Mon 2:00p
|Low
Mon 8:24p
|High
Tue 1:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:09a
|Low
Mon 4:03p
|High
Mon 10:10p
|Low
Tue 5:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:05a
|High
Mon 1:07p
|Low
Mon 7:58p
|High
Tue 1:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 11:00a
|Low
Mon 4:35p
|High
Mon 11:06p
|Low
Tue 5:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:55a
|Low
Mon 3:39p
|High
Mon 10:01p
|Low
Tue 4:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:30a
|Low
Mon 4:04p
|High
Mon 10:43p
|Low
Tue 5:03a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:55a
|Low
Mon 3:46p
|High
Mon 10:11p
|Low
Tue 4:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 11:00a
|Low
Mon 4:46p
|High
Mon 11:14p
|Low
Tue 5:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
THU...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the evening.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).