Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 12, 2021

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 88° Winds From the South

9 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 68° - 80°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:27pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:20a Low

Mon 4:19p High

Mon 10:15p Low

Tue 5:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:54a Low

Mon 3:43p High

Mon 9:49p Low

Tue 4:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:08a Low

Mon 3:55p High

Mon 10:03p Low

Tue 4:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:50a Low

Mon 3:47p High

Mon 9:45p Low

Tue 4:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:31a High

Mon 2:00p Low

Mon 8:24p High

Tue 1:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:09a Low

Mon 4:03p High

Mon 10:10p Low

Tue 5:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:05a High

Mon 1:07p Low

Mon 7:58p High

Tue 1:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 11:00a Low

Mon 4:35p High

Mon 11:06p Low

Tue 5:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:55a Low

Mon 3:39p High

Mon 10:01p Low

Tue 4:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:30a Low

Mon 4:04p High

Mon 10:43p Low

Tue 5:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:55a Low

Mon 3:46p High

Mon 10:11p Low

Tue 4:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 11:00a Low

Mon 4:46p High

Mon 11:14p Low

Tue 5:35a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the evening.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).